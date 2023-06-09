Trump indictment unsealed — live: Trump ‘plotted to hide papers from FBI after showing military docs to visitors’
Ex-president has been indicted on 37 charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida
Trump says he’s innocent as he is indicted on seven charges
Former president Donald Trump showed highly-classified information to unauthorised persons on two separate occasions, according to a copy of the indictment against him that has been obtained by The Independent.
The 49-page, 37-count indictment was unsealed on Friday after Mr Trump released a series of social media posts revealing that he has been indicted by a grand jury under supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The indictment details the charges against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, a former US Navy noncommissioned officer who left government service to work for Mr Trump after his term ended in January 2021.
According to the indictment, the 37 charges against Mr Trump and Mr Nauta include willful retention of national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.
The first 31 counts of the indictment concern Mr Trump’s willful retention of national defence information at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida home.
Voices: Donald – you played yourself
Ahmed Baba writes:
You can’t make this up. If you pitched this script in a writer’s room for a show about a comically corrupt president, you’d be laughed out of the room. They’d tell you this is too on the nose. Not even Veep or Succession could pull writing like this off. It’s an absolutely unreal level of reckless hubris that could only come from a guy like Trump who avoided accountability his entire life. Well, not anymore.
Trump was caught on tape. Congratulations, Donald – you played yourself | Opinion
If you pitched Trump’s tape as a comedy script you’d be laughed out of the room for being too on the nose
Special Counsel Jack Smith:
“This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged.”
“Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world.”
“We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.”
“The defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Smith says he will “seek a speedy trial”.
Trump kept classified documents from seven agencies including CIA, DoD, and NSA
Donald Trump kept classified documents from seven agencies after leaving the White House, the 49-page and 37-count unsealed indictment against the former president has revealed.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
The federal charges against Donald Trump
Donald Trump faces 37 counts in a federal indictment stemming from the US Department of Justice investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.
Federal prosecutors will charge the former president with the willful retention of national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, conealing documents in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and making false statements.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Trump reacts to unsealed indictment by attacking special counsel
The former president posted on Truth Social:
This is the man who caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS. He went after Evangelicals and Great Americans of Faith. The United States had to apologize, and pay major damages for what this deranged lunatic did. He had a unanimous loss in the Supreme Court. His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater—a deranged “psycho” that shouldn’t be involved in any case having to do with “Justice,” other than to look at Biden as a criminal, which he is!
In pictures: How the boxes were stored at Mar-a-Lago
Trump praised attorney for deleting Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 emails
Donald Trump praised an attorney who claimed they had deleted 30,000 of Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to a newly unsealed indictment from special counsel Jack Smith.
The indictment, released a day after Mr Trump was indicted, revealed that he has been charged with 37 counts including conspiracy to obstruct justice and scheme to conceal that laid bare for the first time the vast scope of the classified document investigation.
The indictment details a conversation Mr Trump held with two lawyers, listed as Trump Attorney 1 and Trump Attorney 2 on 23 May 2022.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump described Pentagon ‘plan of attack’ and shared classified military map with PAC member
Donald Trump described a “plan of attack” devised by the Pentagon and shared a classified military map with a member of his political action committee who didn’t have a security clearance, the 37-count indictment against the former president shows.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
How were the boxes stored at Mar-a-Lago?
Photos in the indictment show boxes stored on a stage and in a bathroom...
