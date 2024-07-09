Trump appears on Hannity for first interview since debate as calls grow for Biden to drop out: Live updates
President called in to ‘Morning Joe’ on MSNBC on Monday morning after writing letter to congressional Democrats saying he was staying in presidential race
President Joe Biden remains defiant having written to congressional Democrats insisting he will remain in the race for the White House after more members of the party added their voices to calls for him to step aside on Sunday – an unwelcome distraction as the president prepares to host a major Nato summit in Washington, DC this week.
In behind-closed-door crisis talks convened by House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, several representatives suggested it was time for Biden, 81, to make way following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Five Democrats have now come forward publicly to say the same, with Vice President Kamala Harris tipped to take over as the party’s 2024 nominee and praised by the influential Adam Schiff yesterday.
But the president insisted in an ABC interview on Friday that only “the Lord Almighty” could persuade him to go, saying he remains convinced he is the right man to challenge Trump. He doubled down on that in a call to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday morning after spending the weekend on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania.
On Monday afternoon, the White House denied Biden has Parkinson’s disease at the daily briefing.
Trump claims Hunter Biden is ‘calling the shots'
Speaking to Fox News, Donald Trump claimed Hunter Biden was “calling the shots,” and those around the president were “covering for him”.
In an interview on Monday, the former president was asked about how he would feel about the possibility of Biden dropping out of the presidential race.
“Well, we prepared for him, but I don’t think it’s going to matter,” he told Fox News’ Hannity.
“They cover for him, and they still are sort of covering, but now it’s getting very difficult to do that. And you know, it looks to me like he may very well, and he doesn’t want to quit. He doesn’t want to do that.
“I think Jill [Biden] would like to see him stay she’s having a good time. I noticed she seems to be having a good time, and I I’m hearing that Hunter is calling the shots.
“So this isn’t necessarily a very positive thing for our country, but I think he might very well stay in... you really have to speak to his doctors. But obviously he’s been sheltered by the fake news media.”
Trump gives first interview since Biden debate
Donald Trump said he was “so upset” with Joe Biden, in his first interview since their presidential debate, which he described as a “strange evening”.
Speaking to Fox News’ Hannity on Monday, he said: “I walked out on stage and he looked extremely pale, to put it nicely, and I don’t know maybe it was a good makeup job, or maybe it wasn’t, but he was a very pale looking man.”
“And when he started to speak. I don’t know, I thought his voice was weak. I didn’t know exactly what was happening – it was strange.”
Trump continued: “It was a strange evening guy will tell you, it was a strange debate, because within a couple of minutes the answers given by him, they didn’t make a lot of sense.”
Watch: 'Challenge me at the convention’
ICYMI: Several top House Democrats call for Biden to step aside
Several influential House Democrats joined a growing list of party members calling on Joe Biden to step aside and let someone else run in 2024 in a weekend crisis call, according to reports.
The House Democratic caucus convened for crisis talks with Hakeem Jeffries, the chamber’s minority leader, late Sunday afternoon as lawmakers prepare to face the media on Capitol Hill when Congress returns to business the next day.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Several top Democrats call for Biden to step aside in weekend ‘crisis talks’
Democrats are questioning president’s ability to prove to voters he has mental fitness and stamina to continue
Watch: ‘I beat him last time. I will beat him this time'
Schiff says Kamala would be ‘phenomenal’ president
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has said that Vice President Kamala Harris would be a “phenomenal” president and could “overwhelmingly” beat Donald Trump in the 2024 race – as he revealed which of Joe Biden’s comments he was most “concerned” by in the president’s make-or-break ABC News interview.
Schiff says Kamala would be ‘phenomenal’ president as he slams Biden interview answer
Adam Schiff stopped short of calling Biden to step aside, saying that the decision is ultimately up to him to make
Republicans drop abortion limits from platform — after seeing it being used against GOP candidates
The Republican National Committee will drop abortion limits from its current platform as the party conforms to the whims of former President Donald Trump.
While Trump has been concerned about the political impact that the issue may have on Republicans, the platform change is a move that anti-abortion activists have been arguing against.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
Republicans drop abortion limits from its platform
Dropping limits brings RNC platform in line with stance taken by former President Donald Trump
Biden’s stumbles have Schumer and Jeffries walking a tight rope
Eric Garcia writes:
More than 15 years ago, the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid defiantly said, “I don’t work for Barack Obama. I work with him.” Blunt as that may be, Reid explained something few people understand about politics: Even if members of Congress share a party with the president, they are not his employees. They are his partners, and sometimes, their interests may diverge.
Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are living that lesson, as President Joe Biden faces mounting calls from congressional Democrats to step aside in favor of a potentially more viable candidate in the 2024 election.
Biden’s stumbles have Schumer, Jeffries walking tight rope over Dems split on future
Jeffries will have to figure out how to stop the Democratic Doom Loop if he wants to one day become speaker
New poll: Biden narrows Trump’s lead in key swing states despite debate fallout
Joe Biden has narrowed Donald Trump’s lead in crucial swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina in spite of his disastrous debate performance fallout, according to a new poll.
In the new Morning Consult and Bloomberg survey, Trump holds only a three-point lead over Biden in Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina and a one-point lead over Biden in Georgia.
The former president holds a more significant lead over Biden in Pennslyvania.
Ariana Baio reports.
Biden narrows Trump’s lead in swing states despite debate fallout, new poll finds
Other recent polls have indicated Biden is losing support following last week’s debate
