Trump news – live: Trump denies ever having ‘Iran’ paper despite recording, as Fox confronts him over 2020
Former president Donald Trump denied that he ever possessed a secret document about attacking Iran despite the fact a recording exists that had him discussing a document he kept from his presidency.
Mr Trump spoke in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey less than a week after he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in a federal court in Miami at his arraignment. A federal grand jury had indicted him for allegedly willfully mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements.
The former president was also confronted by Baier over his insistence that he won the 2020 election — which he did not, as the Fox News host made clear in a testy exchange.
Voters may be growing sick of Mr Trump as well. In a new poll, voters were most likely to describe Donald Trump in one word: a “criminal”.
Mr Trump also complained about the latest Quinnipiac University poll being cited by Fox News that shows Joe Biden beating him in the 2024 election as the network prepared to broadcast an interview with him.


No more family in White House says Trump
Donald Trump says that if he wins a second term, there’d be no Ivanka or Jared in the White House.
“That’s enough for the family,” he says.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump denies ever having secret document about Iran despite ‘unclassified’ recording
Trump defends himself in new Fox News interview
