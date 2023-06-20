Trump news – live: Judge sets Mar-a-Lago classified papers trial date as Hunter Biden reaches plea deal
Former allies pile criticism on Donald Trump over Mar-a-Lago classified documents indictment ahead of 2024 election
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Judge Aileen Cannon has set a date for the trial in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
The Trump-appointed judge has signed a court order listing the trial as starting on 14 August of this year in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal with the Justice Department over three federal charges.
The news comes the morning after the former president denied that he ever possessed a secret document about attacking Iran despite the fact a recording exists that had him discussing a document he kept from his presidency.
Mr Trump spoke in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey less than a week after he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in a federal court in Miami at his arraignment.
A federal grand jury had indicted him for allegedly willfully mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements.
The former president was also confronted by Baier over his insistence that he won the 2020 election — which he did not, as the Fox News host made clear in a testy exchange.
Watch: McCarthy calls Hunter Biden’s plea agreement with the DoJ a 'sweetheart deal’
New CNN post-indictment poll shows Trump losing some ground but holding lead over GOP
The first CNN/SRSS poll since Donald Trump was arraigned shows some softening of support for the former president within the Republican Party.
Some 47 per cent of GOP voters say Mr Trump is their first choice, dropping six percentage points in a month, down from 53 per cent in May.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds steady in second place at 26 per cent, former Vice President Mike Pence is at 9 per cent, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is at 5 per cent, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is at 4 per cent, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 3 per cent, and the remaining candidates are at one per cent or less.
Mr Trump’s favourability rating has also dropped from 77 per cent to 67 per cent. The share who say they would not support him for the nomination under any circumstances has climbed, from 16 per cent in May to 23 per cent now.
Haley says plea deal raises further questions
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley spoke to Jaqui Heinrich of Fox News about the Hunter Biden plea deal, saying: “This plea deal only raises further questions about Hunter Biden’s crimes and the double standard of justice in our federal government. There is clearly a lot more the Biden family has to answer for.”
Former White House photographer slams Trump for using image to justify ‘another one of his lies'
Former White House photographer Pete Souza has hit out at former president Donald Trump for using one of his images to spread “yet another one of his lies”.
Here’s what Mr Souza had to say:
Shame on Donald Trump for using a photo I made to try and justify yet another one of his lies.
He posted this photo yesterday on Truth Social with the caption, “Biden sitting outside with Lisa Monaco, second in charge of DOJ, probably working on future Plots and Schemes against Republicans.”
This photograph is more than TEN years old. I made this image on May 1, 2013. Joe Biden was then Vice President. Lisa Monaco was then President Obama’s homeland security advisor.
To give this more context, this photo occurred after the president’s morning intelligence briefing. The VP and Lisa are sitting outside the Outer Oval Office at the edge of the Rose Garden (note that no trees have yet been cut down). President Obama was departing the next day to meet with the President of Mexico. The Boston Marathon bombing had occurred two weeks before. Donald Trump was then a failed businessman seeking attention by saying President Obama wasn’t a U.S. citizen. We posted this photo on the White House website the next day as our “photo of the day.” We also posted it on the White House Flickr photo stream on June 20, 2013, as one of the photographs in our monthly albums (for May 2013). The original caption: “Vice President Joe Biden talks with Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 1, 2013.” I used a Canon 5DM3 camera, with a 24-70mm lens, with exposure of 1/320 at f/5.6 at ISO 200. The original file was transferred to the National Archives on 1/20/2017. Thanks to all those on Twitter who brought this to my attention last night. And to those who took the further step of replying on Truth Social with a “Fact Check,” and link to the photo on Flickr. They were then banned from Truth Social. I await Trump’s apology to President Biden and Lisa, and for misusing this photograph I made.
GOP bemoans alleged ‘sweetheart deal’ for Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden probe ‘ongoing’ according to DoJ
The Department of Justice says the Hunter Biden probe “is ongoing” according to David Weiss, the US attorney who is leading the investigation, CNN reports.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Christopher Clark said it was his “understanding” that the Justice Department probe was “resolved”.
Trump says Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric will not return to the White House if he wins in 2024
Donald Trump said on Monday night that the days of his family serving in the White House are over if he wins another term in office in the 2024 election.
The former president made the remarks in an extensive interview with Bret Baier of Fox News that was taped at his Bedminster summer home on his golf course in New Jersey.
“I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,’” he said when asked about the prospects of a second term. “It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell.”
Read more...
Trump says Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric will not return to White House if he wins in 2024
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were senior advisers in the Trump administration
Trump rants over poll showing him losing to Biden
Former president Donald Trump reacted angrily on Monday after Fox News highlighted a Quinnipiac University poll showing him as trailing President Joe Biden by a four-point margin.
Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social website that the respected polling organisation had released a “bad poll” and accused Quinnipiac of using too few Republican voters in the sample of Americans who were surveyed. Mr Trump argued that the poll actually showed that he was in the lead over Mr Biden.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Trump rants on Truth Social over poll showing him losing to Biden
Mr Trump claims a respected pollster is under sampling Republicans
Trump trial date not expected to hold
Latest reaction : Trump and GOP fume over Hunter Biden’s ‘traffic ticket’ indictment
Republicans were unimpressed and fumed at the Department of Justice on Tuesday after the agency announced that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter would be charged with firearm and tax offences.
The reactions spilt out on social media through comments to reporters throughout the mid-morning just minutes after the indictment was announced, with none other than former President Donald Trump leading the charge.
John Bowden reports.
Donald Trump and GOP fume over Hunter Biden’s ‘traffic ticket’ indictment
President’s son will plead guilty to multiple charges in exchange for probation
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies