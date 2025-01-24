Trump sits down with Hannity for part 2 of interview after ordering release of JFK, RFK, MLK assassination files: Live
President’s Oval Office chat with Fox host bound to hold more surprises
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump sits down for a second time Thursday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity after he announced earlier he’s ordering the declassification and release of all remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Sr, and the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr.
The White House, meanwhile, announced that Trump’s pick to be the FBI director, Kash Patel, will face down the Senate Judiciary Committee next Thursday when he appears for a confirmation hearing before the panel led by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.
The hearing and subsequent Senate votes will determine whether Patel, a former prosecutor and public defender who gained prominence as a vociferous defender of the president, will replace former director Christopher Wray.
Wray, who Trump named to lead the bureau in 2017 after he fired then-director James Comey, resigned just before the 45th president was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s sweeping executive order to unilaterally redefine the 14th Amendment and deny citizenship to certain American-born children of immigrants, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”
Trump also addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, via video link — his first major speech to a global audience since taking office on Monday.
After prepared remarks, the president engaged in a brief Q&A session with business leaders, giving freewheeling answers covering energy, the war in Ukraine, tariffs and Canada.
On Wednesday night, Trump appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity for his first TV interview since returning to the White House.
Trump reflected that it was “sad” that his predecessor, Joe Biden, did not pardon himself before leaving office, hinting that he could be placed under investigation, and also suggested he could shut down the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Border crossing in Southwest are down in first week of Trump’s second presidency
Border crossings in the Southwest are reportedly down as President Donald Trump’s administration begins its immigration crack down.
The number of daily Southwest border encounters dropped by nearly half on Wednesday, according to a report.
Border Patrol apprehended just over 840 people crossing the border between ports of entry, reported NBC News.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Southwest border crossings drop as Trump pushes immigration crack down
The figure is reportedly down from nearly half the daily crossings in December
Trump pardons anti-abortion activists who blockaded clinic entrances
Donald Trump announced Thursday he would pardon anti-abortion activists convicted of blockading abortion clinic entrances.
The president called it “a great honor to sign this.”
“They should not have been prosecuted,” he said as he signed pardons for “peaceful pro-life protesters.”
Among the people pardoned were those involved in the October 2020 invasion and blockade of a Washington clinic.
In the first week of Trump’s presidency, anti-abortion advocates have ramped up calls for Trump to pardon protesters charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which is designed to protect abortion clinics from obstruction and threats. The 1994 law was passed during a time when clinic protests and blockades were on the rise, as well as violence against abortion providers, such as the murder of Dr. David Gunn in 1993.
Kash Patel hearing set for Friday as Trump returns to Fox for a second consecutive night
Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to be FBI director, Kash Patel, will face down the Senate Judiciary Committee next Thursday when he appears for a confirmation hearing before the panel led by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. The hearing and subsequent Senate votes will determine whether Patel, a former prosecutor and public defender who gained prominence as a vociferous defender of the president, will replace former director Christopher Wray.
Wray, who Trump named to lead the bureau in 2017 after he fired then-director James Comey, resigned just before the 45th president was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday. Trump had indicated a desire to fire Wray because the former New Jersey US Attorney had failed to stop criminal investigations into his conduct.
Trump, who on Wednesday met with Fox News host Sean Hannity for his first television interview since returning to the White House, will appear on the right-wing host’s eponymous program Thursday evening when the second half of the interview is aired.
Are the penny’s days numbered under Trump?
According to a comment his new advisory board made on X, one of Elon Musk’s first goals in his new role as Donald Trump’s advisor may be to eliminate the penny.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Could Trump get rid of the penny?
The cost of zinc — the primary metal used in penny-making — has doubled since 2016
Trump abruptly cancels DOJ program to hire young lawyers from top colleges — it’s a mystery why...
The Trump administration canceled a Justice Department recruiting program for young lawyers at prestigious colleges and revoked recent job offers, according to a report.
President Donald Trump scrapped the Attorney General’s Honors Program that had been in place since 1953, sources familiar with the cancellation told the Washington Post. The department’s website describes the program as the “nation’s premier entry-level federal attorney recruitment program,” attracting candidates from top law schools across the country.
The reason for tossing out the program wasn’t immediately clear.
Kelly Rissman reports from New York.
Trump abruptly cancels DOJ program to hire young lawyers from top colleges
Young lawyers reportedly received an email informing them that their job offers had been rescinded
Elon Musk’s battle with Wikipedia is part of his war on truth
Io Dodds writes:
When Elon Musk makes a claim, it’s often wise to mentally add a little note on the end: citation needed.
After volunteer editors updated Musk’s Wikipedia page to reflect his “alleged Nazi salute” at Trump’s inauguration, the world’s richest person demanded an immediate boycott of the non-profit foundation.
Musk has been skirmishing with Wikipedia for a while — in October 2024 he offered a $1 billion donation to change the site’s name to “Dickipedia”— but this latest attack fits into a long and worrying pattern of Musk trying to control what people see and hear about him and his businesses.
“He is the world’s leading free speech hypocrite,” Seth Stern, director of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, tells The Independent. “And his actions with respect to Wikipedia are further evidence of that.
Musk tolerates free speech — as long as he likes the viewpoint or agrees with the political perspective, notes Stern.
Read on...
The likely reason why Elon Musk is mad at Wikipedia
Elon Musk is angry at Wikipedia for reporting on his alleged ‘Nazi salute’. But his attacks are part of a long and troubling history of trying to suppress information he finds inconvenient, writes Io Dodds
Bloomberg pledges over $20m to plug gap in UN’s climate budget after Trump pulled out
Just two days after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris climate agreement, billionaire Michael Bloomberg said he and other climate funders would provide funding to help cover the country’s contribution to the United Nation’s climate change body.
The pledge will cover 22 percent of the nearly $100 million budget previously provided by America. The other funders were not identified.
Julia Musto reports.
Michael Bloomberg pledges over $20m to plug gap created in UN’s climate budget
This is the second time Bloomberg has stepped in to help uphold funding and reporting commitments under the Paris agreement
Federal employees given deadlines to name DEI colleagues
Federal employers have been warned they may face “consequences” if they fail to identify colleagues who have been employed with the government through DEI schemes.
Emails sent to government employees and obtained by NBC News accused staffers of hiding information about those on the schemes by using “coded or imprecise language.”
Mike Bedigan reports from New York.
Federal employees given deadlines to name DEI colleagues - or risk ‘consequences’
As of Wednesday, employees had been given 10 days to report colleagues on DEIA schemes that had gone unnoticed by government supervisors, according to NBC
State Department freezes nonbinary passport applications
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered the US State Department to immediately suspend all applications for passports with the “X” gender marker, a third option introduced by the agency under the Biden administration for nonbinary, intersex and other gender nonconforming persons.
An internal email first reported by The Guardian documented the move. It orders the suspension of any passport applications for persons who did not mark either “male” or “female” in the gender section.
John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.
State Department freezes nonbinary passport applications
Existing passports won’t be affected by Trump executive order until they begin expiring in 2032
New forces being deployed to El Paso and San Diego to secure southern border
Active-duty military troops will begin arriving in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego this evening. Defense officials say this is the first batch of the new forces being deployed to secure the southern border.
The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that about 1,500 troops were being sent to the border this week, as the department scrambles to put in motion President Donald Trump’s executive order demanding an immediate crackdown on immigration.
U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details on troop movements, said they expect additional troops to be ordered to deploy in the next few days as defense and homeland security leaders iron out requests for more support.
The officials said it’s not yet clear how many more service members will be tapped in the near future, but they would include active duty, National Guard, and Reserves and come from land, air, and sea forces. Other defense and military officials this week estimated that the additional number deployed could be in the thousands.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments