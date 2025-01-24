✕ Close Trump signs order to declassify JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files

Donald Trump sits down for a second time Thursday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity after he announced earlier he’s ordering the declassification and release of all remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Sr, and the Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

The White House, meanwhile, announced that Trump’s pick to be the FBI director, Kash Patel, will face down the Senate Judiciary Committee next Thursday when he appears for a confirmation hearing before the panel led by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

The hearing and subsequent Senate votes will determine whether Patel, a former prosecutor and public defender who gained prominence as a vociferous defender of the president, will replace former director Christopher Wray.

Wray, who Trump named to lead the bureau in 2017 after he fired then-director James Comey, resigned just before the 45th president was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s sweeping executive order to unilaterally redefine the 14th Amendment and deny citizenship to certain American-born children of immigrants, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Trump also addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, via video link — his first major speech to a global audience since taking office on Monday.

After prepared remarks, the president engaged in a brief Q&A session with business leaders, giving freewheeling answers covering energy, the war in Ukraine, tariffs and Canada.

On Wednesday night, Trump appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity for his first TV interview since returning to the White House.

Trump reflected that it was “sad” that his predecessor, Joe Biden, did not pardon himself before leaving office, hinting that he could be placed under investigation, and also suggested he could shut down the Federal Emergency Management Agency.