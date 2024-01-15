✕ Close Donald Trump calls New York fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump urged voters to get out to the polls, even if they were “sick as a dog”, in a defiant rally on the eve of his first major election test.

The former president said that even if people “passed away” shortly after voting it would be “worth it”, and once again launched attacks on the New York judge who had denied him a delay in his civil trial so that he could his mother-in-law’s funeral.

On Saturday Mr Trump blasted judge Lewis A Kaplan on Truth Social as he made his way to frigid Iowa for Monday’s caucuses. Having cancelled the bulk of his campaign events due to weather, he held a telerally on Saturday and an in-person event on Sunday - after the final state poll showed him with a commanding lead.

It came on the heels of Mr Trump being ordered to payThe New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the paper, three of its journalists, and his niece, Mary Trump.

The former president alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.