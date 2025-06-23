Trump used Steve Bannon lunch and ‘two weeks’ statement as distractions ahead of Iran bombings: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump used a lunch with his former chief strategist and a statement released through his White House press secretary as part of an elaborate strategy of head fakes and misdirection aimed at lulling Iran’s government — and GOP critics at home — into believing he was not ready to order American airstrikes.

In describing the surprise Saturday blitz attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Sunday morning called it “an incredible and overwhelming success” as he also alluded to the use of “misdirection and the highest of operational security” to conceal the plan.

Indeed, the New York Times reported, the president made use of his pre-planned Thursday lunch appointment with Steve Bannon — the MAGA-influential War Room podcast host who was one of the architects of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served as the then-45th president’s chief strategist for the opening months of his term — to take the temperature down on any sense of urgency about a U.S. attack.

Bannon, a populist firebrand who had been arguing against striking Iran the past couple of weeks because of Trump’s longstanding pledge to keep the U.S. out of new wars in the Middle East, arrived at the White House on Thursday for a lunch that had been on both their calendars for some time.

Footage of him near an entrance to the West Wing was captured on news cameras used to monitor visitors to the White House, and his appearance there was taken by numerous pundits as evidence that Trump was listening to him and backing away from striking Iran, at least in the short term.

War Rookm podcast host and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s lunch with the presient at the White House ( Getty )

At the same time, he dictated a statement that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out at a press briefing that afternoon, telling members of the White House press corps that Trump would make a decision on airstrikes “within the next two weeks,” using a framing he’d made use of for years to manufacture delays on contentious decisions.

But in reality, Trump had already decided to order the airstrikes, with the Times reporting that he formally green-lit the mission around 5 pm on Friday and ABC News saying that by the time he and Bannon sat down for lunch, the president had already approved the plan.

Approximately 24 hours later, the B-2 bombers, each carrying a pair of 30,000-pound Massive Ordinance Penetrator weapons — bunker-busting bombs meant to take out hardened facilities — crossed into Iranian airspace.

And Bannon appeared to indicate he was even briefed on the fact of the coming strike at lunch, telling his listeners on Saturday morning: “The party is on.”

“So another big weekend in this unfolding aspect of the Third World War, and no, anyone that’s telling you that the Third World War is not here absolutely does not understand the development and evolution of kinetic energy,” he went on.

The airstrikes were carried out on Saturday by seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and other fighter aircraft, plus Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles launched from an American Ohio-class guided missile submarine.