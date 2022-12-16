Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.

Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter yesterday: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.

Mr Gionet has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanour charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a federal building after live-streaming himself storming the Capitol.

After launching his 2024 presidential campaign last month, Mr Trump teased a “major announcement” on his social media platform Truth Social this week.

“AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. THANK YOU!” he posted on Wednesday.

Mr Trump then revealed he was selling $99 digital NFT cards depicting himself as a series of characters including a superhero, an astronaut and a golf player.

Donald Trump has announced that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself (Truth Social / Donald Trump)

Republicans, Maga loyalists and even President Joe Biden chimed in to make fun of the former president’s “major announcement”.

Mr Gionet, who was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December after a five year ban for violating hateful conduct politics, was not amused.

“I wanted to make America great again but all i got was this sh***y nft,” he posted on Twitter.

Prior to his Twitter ban, Mr Gionet spread antisemitic and white nationalist content and participated in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of six months for his role in the January 6 riots.