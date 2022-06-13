Jan 6 hearings - live: Trump ‘criminal activity’ established, Democrats say, as new session targets ‘big lie’
Follow live for the latest from Capitol Hill
Liz Cheney tells Republicans defending rioters: ‘When Trump is gone, your dishonour will remain’
The January 6 House select committee’s held its first prime-time hearing on Thursday, featuring bombshell revelations introduced by Reps Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney.
Now the panel is scheduled to hold its next hearing at 10am ET on Monday 13 June, including testimony from Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, among others.
Mr Trump expressed his rage after the committee played excerpts of interviews with his former Attorney General Bill Barr, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Mr Trump called Mr Barr “weak” and a “coward” after he told the House panel that Mr Trump’s false claims of a stolen election was “bulls***”.
Ms Trump, one of her father’s most trusted advisors, also said she didn’t think the 2020 election was stolen and respects Barr. Her father countered she had “checked out” before the 2020 election and was being deferential to Barr.
Meanwhile, the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post published a harsh editorial accusing Mr Trump of being a “prisoner of his own ego”.
In her opening statement, GOP lawmaker Ms Cheney, noted a number of her party sought pardons from Mr Trump for their part in trying to overturn the election: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonour will remain.”
Some 20 million Americans tuned in to watch, ratings show — equivalent to the audience for Sunday Night Football. That figure does not include streaming services.
GOP Rep Kinzinger: It was ‘obvious’ Trump knew he lost in 2020
GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger, who serves on the January 6 committee, told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday that it was “obvious” Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election, but that the former president simply “didn’t want to lose”.
Watch:
Trump ‘knew risk of violence’ but ‘incited the mob anyway’
Congressman Adam Schiff took to Twitter on Sunday to slam one-term president Donald Trump, ahead of Monday’s second public hearing of the January 6 Committee.
“Trump knew the risk of violence on January 6. But he incited the mob anyway. Then watched as it fought for him, and threatened to kill his vice president. Trump didn’t try to stop them or demand they disperse. Because they were there for him. And that was all that mattered,” tweeted Mr Schiff, a Democrat from California.
Jan 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump
Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Jan 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump
Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they've uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election
Kinzinger vows to show evidence of GOP members of Congress asking Trump for pardons
RepAdam Kinzinger is promising to provide solid evidence to prove the claims of the January 6 committee’s chairman and vice chair, Bennie Thomspon and Liz Cheney, regarding efforts by GOP members of Congress to seek pardons from Donald Trump.
The assertion that a number of Republicans in the House, including Rep Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, made behind-the-scenes requests for then-President Donald Trump to issue blanket pardons freeing them of any legal liability for the assault on Congress was one of several stunning moments that occurred during Thursday’s hearing. Mr Perry was the only member of Congress to be named by the committee that day, though Ms Cheney noted that there was evidence of “multiple” others seeking the same deal.
John Bowden has the details.
Kinzinger vows to show evidence of GOP members of Congress asking Trump for pardons
Congressman’s statement could hint at release of more damning texts
January 6 committee’s second hearing will focus on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’
The House January 6 select committee’s next hearing will largely focus on showing that former president Donald Trump knew he had legitimately lost the 2020 election when he began spreading the lies which culminated in the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, but nonetheless mounted an extensive campaign of propaganda and frivolous litigation to convince his supporters that he was the true victor.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
January 6 committee’s second hearing will focus on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’
The select committee’s second hearing starts at 10am Monday, 13 June
Schiff says January 6 committee has ‘credible evidence’ against Trump DOJ should investigate
Members of the January 6 committee on Sunday indicated that they believed their panel had gathered evidence sufficient enough to warrant a criminal indictment of Donald Trump for charges or a charge related to his role in the attack on Congress.
Reps Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, two Democrats on the panel, made the comments in separate interviews this weekend on CBS’s Face the Nation and CNN’s State of the Union.
John Bowden has the story.
Schiff says January 6 committee has ‘credible evidence’ against Trump
Panel’s case will likely ramp up pressure on DOJ to charge Trump
What’s next for the January 6 panel?
ICYMI: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has laid out a roadmap for the hearings this month as it examines President Donald Trump‘s responsibility for the melee and the damage that resulted for law enforcement officers, members of Congress and others in attendance that day.
The next round of hearings won’t take place in prime time like the debut on Thursday, but lawmakers will go into greater detail about specific aspects of the insurrection.
Here’s a snapshot of what the committee says is ahead:
What's next for the Jan. 6 panel: More hearings, more Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has laid out a roadmap for the series of hearings it is holding this month as it examines President Donald Trump's responsibility for the melee
GOP lawmaker confronted Lauren Boebert for tweeting Pelosi’s movement during riot
A far-right congresswoman who has been blamed by critics on the left for supposedly coordinating with rioters during the January 6 attack was confronted just days after the riot for some of her actions during the siege.
John Bowden has the story.
GOP lawmaker confronted Lauren Boebert for tweeting Pelosi’s movement during riot
Colorado congresswoman tweeted as Speaker Pelosi was removed from House floor
AOC dodges on backing Biden in 2024: ‘We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it’
New York’s firebrand progressive congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wouldn’t say on Sunday whether she would endorse Joe Biden for reelection in 2024 amid questions over whether Mr Biden will even run all.
She was interviewed on CNN’s State of the Union by the network’s Dana Bash, who asked the congresswoman whether “you would support him”, given statements from the president indicating that he plans to run for reelection despite already being the oldest person to ever take office in the White House.
AOC dodges on backing Biden in 2024: ‘We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it’
Congresswoman is two-time backer of Bernie Sanders for president
Committee releases witness list for Monday’s hearing
The House January 6 committee has released a list of witnesses set to testify before the panel on Monday, including former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. Here’s the full list of witnesses:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies