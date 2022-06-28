An ‘irate’ Doanld Trump grabbed steering wheel and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told he wasn’t going to Capitol, the Jan 6 committee has heard.

In perhaps some of the most stunning testimony to be heard by the committtee investigating the attacks on the US Captiol, former aide Cassidy Hutchinson said she was told Mr Trump wanted to go to the Capitol so badly on Jan 6 that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of “The Beast” after being told he was going back to the White House instead.

He also grabbed at the “clavicle” of a Secert Serice agent.

Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff, told Ms Hutchinson that Robert Engel, who was the Secret Service agent in charge on Jan 6, 2021, repeatedly told then President Trump on their way back to the White House after Trump’s Ellipse speech that it wasn’t safe to go to the Capitol.

According to Ms Hutchinson, Mr Ornato recounted Trump screaming: “I’m the f***ing [resident. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

The agent had to physically restrain Mr Trump who was sitting in the back seat and used his free hand to lunge toward the neck of Secret Service agent, Mr Engel, Ms Hutchinson testified.

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” she added.

Ms Hutchinson admitted she did not see the epsiodes herself. But as executive assistant to ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, she was in a place where she easily able to be know what people around the president was talking about.

“Tony proceeded to tell me that when the President got in the beast he was under the impression from Mr. Meadows that the off-the-record movement to the Capitol was still possible and likely to happen, but that Bobby had more information.” she said on Tuesday. “So as the President had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought they were going up to the Capitol and when Bobby relayed to him we’re not, we don’t have the assets to do it, it’s not secure, we’re going back to the West Wing, the President had a very strong, very angry response to that.”

She added: “Tony described him as being ‘irate’ “The President said something to the effect of ‘I’m the F-ing President, take me to the Capitol now.’”

✕ Trump 'threw his lunch against wall' leaving trail of ketchup on Jan 6, former aide tells hearing

More follows....