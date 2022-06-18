Jan 6 hearings – latest: Trump rants about ‘political thugs’, ‘lowlife’ Dems and DoJ in outburst
House panel hears testimony on ex-president’s attempts to overturn election
Jan 6 hearings: Ivanka Trump recalls father called Pence ‘a wimp’ in final call
Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election - directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.
Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get Mr Pence to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.
The former president was the keynote speaker at a conservative conference on Friday, where he amplified his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashed out at Democrats. He continued this on Saturday morning with further posts calling the committee “political thugs”.
Meanwhile, the select committee has requested testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about texts and emails she sent to Mark Meadows and Mr Eastman in advance of the Capitol riot. The longtime right-wing activist has said she will oblige.
Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, NYT journalist Maggie Haberman reports.
Trump rants about ‘political thugs’ on Jan 6 committee
In a further post on Truth Social on Saturday morning, Donald Trump has again lashed out at the House select committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021.
The former president called them “political thugs and scoundrels” and accused them of trying to “railroad people into the arms of the Justice Department” and “criminalise politics”.
He deemed the whole investigation a “Kangaroo Court” and “a USA embarrassment”.
Here’s the full post:
Trump comments on CNN’s decision to phase out the use of ‘the big lie’
Trump says the reported plan by CNN to phase out the use of “the big lie” when referring to the former president’s “stolen election” claims is “a big step”.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Fake News CNN has announced that it will no longer allow the use of phrase, ‘The Big Lie,’ probably because they are open to legal exposure as facts are now out, with more coming, that the 2020 Presidential Election was indeed Rigged and Stolen, and that the term Big Lie now represents the exact opposite of what the Democrats and Fake News media was conning the public to believe. A Big step by CNN. Congratulations!”
Trump has grown angry watching hearings, say advisers
Donald Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, according to NYT journalist Maggie Haberman.
“Mr. Trump has grown angry watching the hearings, knowing that he lacks a bully pulpit from which to respond, according to his advisers,” she wrote.
Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence
ICYMI: The details of Donald Trump’s final phone call to Mike Pence on January 6 were revealed during testimonies on Thursday (16 June) to the House Select Committee investigating the events of the Capitol insurrection.
Nicholas Luna, a former assistant to Mr Trump, recalled the moment the former president called Pence a “wimp”.
Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka said that the “loose and casual” conversation was “heated”.
The former president told Mr Pence that he was not “tough enough” to overturn the election, Mr Pence’s former national security advisor General Keith Kellogg testified.
Who is testifying at the third Jan 6 hearing?
The January 6 committee has scored high ratings with its first two televised hearings, indicating that the detailed and sometimes disturbing evidence it’s gathered may be cutting through.
It abruptly postponed Wednesday’s hearing until next week, but is now pressing ahead with its next session: an unpacking of the efforts made by the Trump team to pressure Mike Pence into overturning the election in Congress.
The panel has Greg Jacob and Michael Luttig to testify about the pressure campaign.
Andrew Naughtie reports:
Who is testifying at the third Jan 6 hearing?
Two key figures from Mike Pence’s orbit will give evidence on the pressure campaign that ultimately put the vice president’s life at risk
What Donald Trump has said about the Jan 6 riot
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack is currently holding six televised hearings over the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021, mounted by supporters of 45th president Donald Trump determined to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
To know what Mr Trump has said about the 6 January riot, click below:
What Donald Trump has said about the January 6 riot
Ex-president continues to gloat over size of the crowd at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, portray jailed participants as innocent victims and shrug off responsibility ahead as televised congressional hearings get underway
Previously unreleased photos show Trump and family in Oval Office on Jan 6
ICYMI: Previously unreleased photographs from inside the White House provided to the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 show then-president Donald Trump with his children and aides inside the Oval Office that day.
The images show Mr Trump and Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump and chief aides and members of the administartion at the White House as the joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which the former president baselessly asserted as fraudulent and stolen.
Mr Trump is also photographed on the phone.
Alex Woodward reports:
Previously unreleased photos show Trump and family in Oval Office on Jan 6
House select committee publishes previously unreleased images from White House on day of attack
Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up fraud claims in advance of 2020 election
ICYMI: The January 6 Committee played a video of former US president Donald Trump’s “sustained effort” to set up claims of election fraud in 2020. Democratic committee member and California representative Zoe Lofgren said in the committee’s second hearing on Monday (13 June) that Mr Trump “laid the groundwork” for claims that the 2020 US Presidential Election was “rigged” well in advance. In the video, Mr Trump repeatedly peddled false theories that mail votes were dumped or sold, and that the only way he would lose an election would be by “fraud”.
Holly Patrick reports:
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
ICYMI: Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty on Friday (17 June) to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to provide testimony or documents to the US House of Representatives Committee investigating the January 2021 attack at the Capitol.
Mr Navarro, who appeared in the US District Court for the District of Columbia for his arraignment on Friday, wrote a book called Green Bay Sweep after he left the White House, in which he talked about a plan to delay Congress from certifying president Joe Biden’s victory, according to the indictment.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
Former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro on Friday pleaded not guilty to the two counts of criminal contempt of congress on which he was indicted earlier this month.
Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days in jail for breaching Capitol grounds
A Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico who founded a group called “Cowboys for Trump” was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the US Capitol grounds during the 6 January riot.
But the man, Couy Griffin, will get credit for the 20 days he already served in pretrial detention, and will not be required to report to prison, the judge said.
He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and serve 60 days of community service.
