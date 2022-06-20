✕ Close Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

As Donald Trump continues his campaign against the 6 January select committee, panel member Jamie Raskin has said the former president’s rantings effectively amount to a confession of guilt.

“He's essentially saying, ‘Yeah, I did it, and I'll do it again,’ which is what we have been contending all along,” Mr Raskin told NBC News. “If you allow impunity for attempts at unconstitutional seizures of power, which is what a coup is, then you're inviting it again in the future.”

The former president has made two speeches this weekend amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashing out at Democrats. On Sunday he posted a furious rant on Truth Social, turning his attention to the next hearing set for Tuesday, which will feature Georgia election officials he asked to “find” him votes.

Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, according to reports.