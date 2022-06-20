Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump Truth Social tirade ‘tantamount to confession of guilt’
House panel hears testimony on ex-president’s attempts to overturn election
Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections
As Donald Trump continues his campaign against the 6 January select committee, panel member Jamie Raskin has said the former president’s rantings effectively amount to a confession of guilt.
“He's essentially saying, ‘Yeah, I did it, and I'll do it again,’ which is what we have been contending all along,” Mr Raskin told NBC News. “If you allow impunity for attempts at unconstitutional seizures of power, which is what a coup is, then you're inviting it again in the future.”
The former president has made two speeches this weekend amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashing out at Democrats. On Sunday he posted a furious rant on Truth Social, turning his attention to the next hearing set for Tuesday, which will feature Georgia election officials he asked to “find” him votes.
Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, according to reports.
6 January committee member Jamie Raskin, who led the House team in the second Trump impeachment, yesterday appeared on NBC News to address the former president’s various rantings about his panel’s work and the recent hearings, which have offered a devastating account of how the Trump inner circle tried to force Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election result in Congress.
Dr Oz appears to edit Juneteenth message to remove word ‘equality'
A Pennsylvania US Senate candidate’s effort to celebrate Juneteenth on Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform ended in awkwardness when commenters noticed a key word omitted from the final draft.
In a “Truth” posted by Mehmet Oz, better known as TV’s Dr Oz, on Sunday the Republican candidate proclaimed that “[o]ur country is better because of our freedoms, and our unity”.
But Twitter and Truth Social users including left-leaning activist Ron Filipkowski noted that an original draft of the message, which was “truthed” and then deleted, also listed one other virtue to be celebrated on Juneteenth: Equality.
John Bowden reports:
Dr Oz appears to edit his Juneteenth message to remove the word 'equality'
Trump-endorsed celebrity TV doctor is trailing far behind in the polls
Trump mocks ‘stupid’ Fox News for booking Bill Maher as a guest
In a speech in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, Donald Trump hit out at Fox News for booking the liberal comedian Bill Maher as a guest, calling the network “stupid”.
Maher may have upset Mr Trump and been on his mind by saying on air that Florida governor Ron DeSantis would make a better Republican president than he would because “he’s not certifiably insane, that’s a great one to start off with”.
Trump mocks 'stupid' Fox News for booking Bill Maher as a guest
Comedian may have been on Mr Trump’s mind for saying Ron DeSantis would make better president
Poll shows most Americans back charges for Trump as Kinzinger suggests ex-president guilty of seditious conspiracy
A key Republican member of the January 6 committee is laying out the message that the panel’s lawmakers are pushing as they press forward with public hearings: Donald Trump should face criminal charges for his role in the attack on Congress.
Rep Adam Kinzinger made the case that there was enough evidence to charge the former president with the highest of charges pursued by the Justice Department in relation to the January 6 attack thus far, that of criminal seditious conspiracy, during an interview Sunday on ABC’s This Week.
“I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did — seditious conspiracy, being involved in these kinds of different segments of pressuring DOJ, Vice President [Pence], et cetera,” said Mr Kinzinger.’
John Bowden has the latest from Washington, DC.
Kinzinger says Trump guilty of seditious conspiracy as most Americans back charges
Jan 6 committee begins to make case against former president clear
Hillary Clinton hits out at ‘self-righteous’ Justice Alito
Hillary Clinton has hit out at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and warned that many rights are “at risk” if Roe v Wade is overturned.
The former Secretary of State spoke out about the impending threat to abortion rights in America in an interview with the Financial Times, as the nation’s highest court is on the cusp of striking down the landmark ruling.
“The level of insidious rulemaking to further oppress women almost knows no end,” she said.
Ms Clinton blasted Justice Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe, as “one of those self-righteous types” who has long railed against “letting women into the eating clubs”.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Hillary Clinton hits out at Samuel Alito over Roe v Wade ruling
‘The level of insidious rulemaking to further oppress women almost knows no end’
Trump pledges to 'never ride a bicycle' after Biden fall
Trump pledges to 'never ride a bicycle' after Biden fall
Donald Trump has been mocking Joe Biden's recent fall by pledging to "never ever ride a bicycle". The former president was speaking at his American Freedom tour in Memphis, Tennessee, when he raised his hand as if under oath, to make the joke.Earlier, he posted a fake video on Truth Social of him pretending to hit Biden off his bike by swinging his golf club with such power that the ball hit him on the head.Biden says he is "fine" after the fall, which happened on a trip to Delaware.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Biographer claims Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6
Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.
Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.
Ivanka had 'bad feeling' Trump was setting up Pence on Jan 6, biographer claims
Ms Trump was in Oval Office for ‘pretty heated’ phone call between her father and Pence
