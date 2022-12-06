Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in three states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.

The requests, first reported by The Washington Post, are among the first known subpoenas issued by Mr Smith, who was named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the agency’s investigations into the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol as well as the federal probe into the former president’s mishandling of White House documents at his Florida estate.

Subpoenas seek communications between elections officials and members of Trump’s campaign and its legal team from June 2020 through 20 January 2021, one day after Mr Trump left office.

Requests were issued to clerks and elections officials in Maricopa County, Arizona; Allegheny County, Pennsylvania; Wayne County, Michigan; and Milwaukee and Dane counties in Wisconsin.

The requests appear to be largely identical, requesting “any and all communications in any form to, from, or involving” the Trump campaign “or any employee or agent of, or attorney for, the Trump Campaign, or any records or documents that record, summarize, transcribe, annotate, or reflect any such communications.”

A list of more than a dozen campaign-affiliated figures named in the documents includes former Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and John Eastman, the architect of a dubious plan to overturn election results in states that Joe Biden had won.

This is a developing story