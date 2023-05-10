Trump news – latest: E Jean Carroll hails sexual abuse trial verdict as Trump rages about her cat
E Jean Carroll has spoken out to describe Tuesday as the “happiest day of my life” after a jury returned a verdict that Donald Trump did sexually abuse her in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.
Elle magazine columnist Ms Carroll appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday morning to say that she feels “fantastic” about the trial outcome.
“Yesterday was probably the happiest day of my life,” she said.
Ms Carroll, 79, sued the former president for raping her and then “destroying” her reputation when he accused of lying about the encounter, claiming that she wasn’t “my type”.
After almost two weeks of testimony, the jury found Mr Trump liable of sexually abusing Ms Carroll, but did not find that she had proven that he raped her.
As it is a civil case, Mr Trump does not face any jail time and does not have to register as a sex offender but has been ordered to pay Ms Carroll almost $5m in damages for battery and defamation.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to post a string of messages blasting the proceedings as he brought up Ms Carroll’s cat and her relationship with former anchorman John Johnson.
How the GOP responded to Trump being found liable of sexual abuse
Many Republicans displayed a relentless loyalty to former president Donald Trump following the jury verdict determining Mr Trump is liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll.
As Ms Carroll stepped out of the Manhattan courthouse, beaming, on Tuesday, Mr Trump and his allies quickly issued statements defending the former president.
Ariana Baio reports.
Republicans respond to Trump being found liable of sexual abuse of E Jean Carroll
Few Republicans sided with the jury and criticised Mr Trump
Romney: Trump ‘is not suited to be President of the United States'
Mike Pence to appear on Fox News opposite Trump’s CNN townhall: ‘Deliberate scheduling by Pence’s team'
Here’s how to watch tonight’s Trump townhall on CNN
Donald Trump will take part in a CNN townhall tonight at 8pm ET in New Hampshire as the 2024 Republican primary season gets underway.
Mr Trump is the frontrunner in a so far limited field with more candidates expected to join the race.
CNN is facing mounting criticism for hosting the event following Mr Trump being held liable by a Manhattan jury for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.
In a statement to The Independent, a CNN spokesperson responded to the criticism of the network for hosting a townhall event with Mr Trump.
“President Trump is the Republican frontrunner, and our job despite his unique circumstances is to do what we do best. Ask tough questions, follow up, and hold him accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices. That is our role and our responsibility,” a network spokesperson said.
The townhall will be moderated by Kaitlan Collins, the co-anchor of CNN This Morning.
According to CNN, “The town hall will stream live without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices”.
Mr Trump “is expected to take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary,” the network added.
Fanone compares Trump townhall to ‘putting an AR-15 in the hands of someone mentally unstable'
Former DC officer and CNN contributor Michael Fanone blasted his own network in a piece for Rolling Stone magazine, arguing that Mr Trump shouldn’t be allowed to appear at tonight’s townhall event.
“In a recent trip to CNN’s Washington, D.C. Bureau, I sat silently in the green room as guests, anchors and employees filtered through and clamored about how outrageous it was that CBS would give Marjorie Taylor Greene an interview on its prestigious 60 Minutes series. Good question? I hope my fellow CNN employees have the balls to raise those same questions with the network executives,” he wrote.
“I don’t believe for one second that this is about journalistic integrity. It’s about ratings and money. Sometimes things are exactly as they appear, and this appears to be an attempt by a major media outlet struggling with its ratings to attract disenfranchised viewers,” he added.
Mr Fanone said that “allowing Trump an open forum on a major television news network is the moral equivalent of putting an AR-15 in the hands of someone mentally unstable”.
‘Trump is the Republican frontrunner’: CNN responds to criticism
In a statement to The Independent, a CNN spokesperson responded to the criticism of the network for hosting a townhall event with Mr Trump.
“President Trump is the Republican frontrunner, and our job despite his unique circumstances is to do what we do best. Ask tough questions, follow up, and hold him accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices. That is our role and our responsibility,” a network spokesperson said.
Audience for CNN Trump townhall ‘will be 400 Republicans & GOP-leaning independents'
The author of the Popular Information newsletter, Judd Legum, tweeted on Wednesday that “The audience for the CNN townhall w/Trump will be 400 Republicans & GOP-leaning independents”.
“Allowing Trump to appear in front of an audience exclusively comprised of people who are likely sympathetic to Trump -- and then turn over the questions to that group -- is irresponsible,” he added.
‘He has no appeal,’ Carroll lawyer says of Trump
Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan told ABC News that Mr Trump has no grounds to launch an appeal.
“He has no appeal,” she said, adding that the judge afforded Mr Trump “multiple chances to come to that courtroom and testify”.
“Donald Trump, like all of us, is not above the law,” she said.
Ms Carroll remembered holding her lawyer’s hand as the verdict was read.
“It was this 5-foot-3, wily, female attorney and this elderly, 79-year-old advice columnist who are finally holding Donald Trump liable,” Ms Carroll told ABC News. “It was such a wonderful, overwhelming moment.”
Ms Carroll also appeared on CNN, saying that “the old view of the perfect victim was a woman who always screamed. A woman who immediately reported a woman whose life was supposed to fold up and she’s never supposed to experience happiness again”.
“That was just shut down with this verdict, the death of the perfect victim has happened. Now this verdict is for all women,” she added.
Speaking about her reaction to the jury not finding that Mr Trump raped her, she said: “Well, I just immediately [said] in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.’”
When she shook hands with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, she told him: “He did it. And you know it.”
“I’m really sort of taking in the moment and the overwhelming flood of a lot of hate that’s part of it,” she told CNN.
She added that she was feeling an “overwhelming amount of relief and joy”.
“There’s a sort of a feeling of victory that, at last, somebody has held him accountable in a courtroom,” Ms Carroll said.
Cheney launches anti-Trump ad ahead of ex-president’s CNN town hall
The political action committee founded by former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is out with a television ad warning Americans that former president Donald Trump “is a risk America can never take again”.
The 60-second ad is set to run in the New Hampshire area before and after Mr Trump appears on the network Wednesday evening for a town hall session with anchor Kaitlan Collins.
Although it will reach viewers who tune in to the event on Wednesday, a CNN spokesperson told The Independent that the network “does not control the local ads that run periodically on CNN during local breaks” and stressed that CNN “doesn’t sell ads to candidates or campaigns during our town hall events”.
Narrated by Ms Cheney, the ad describes how Mr Trump began lying about the conduct of the 2020 election after it became clear he would lose to Joe Biden.
Read more:
Cheney launches anti-Trump ad ahead of ex-president’s CNN town hall
The ad will run on CNN before and after Wednesday’s town hall with former president Donald Trump
DC officer injured during Capitol riot blasts CNN for Trump town hall
Michael Fanone, who served for two decades as a Washington DC police officer, wrote in a column for Rolling Stone magazine that the news of Mr Trump appearing on CNN in a town hall hit him like a “sucker punch”.
Mr Fanone is a CNN contributor.
“As a result of my efforts that day I was severely beaten, struck numerous times with a taser, and suffered a heart attack as well as a traumatic brain injury,” Mr Fanone wrote.
“Now, full disclosure I ‘work’ for CNN. That is, I receive a monthly check from them and have since abruptly quit my job as an MPD officer almost one year to the day after I was injured,” he added “In the nearly two years that I have worked for this network, I have had countless conversations with its employees, producers, hosts, journalists, cameramen, etc.”
“They all have stories about the ‘Trump’ years. When the former president attacked them (many by name), he inspired countless acts of violence, both threatened and overt, from his supporters. Many employees told me they were afraid to wear anything that identified them as CNN employees when out in public. So why lend your network’s platform to someone like that?” he wrote.
