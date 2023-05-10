✕ Close Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

E Jean Carroll has spoken out to describe Tuesday as the “happiest day of my life” after a jury returned a verdict that Donald Trump did sexually abuse her in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

Elle magazine columnist Ms Carroll appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday morning to say that she feels “fantastic” about the trial outcome.

“Yesterday was probably the happiest day of my life,” she said.

Ms Carroll, 79, sued the former president for raping her and then “destroying” her reputation when he accused of lying about the encounter, claiming that she wasn’t “my type”.

After almost two weeks of testimony, the jury found Mr Trump liable of sexually abusing Ms Carroll, but did not find that she had proven that he raped her.

As it is a civil case, Mr Trump does not face any jail time and does not have to register as a sex offender but has been ordered to pay Ms Carroll almost $5m in damages for battery and defamation.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to post a string of messages blasting the proceedings as he brought up Ms Carroll’s cat and her relationship with former anchorman John Johnson.