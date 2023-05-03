✕ Close Related video: Judge denies request for mistrial from Trump’s attorneys in rape trial

Fellow Trump accuser Jessica Leeds recounted her experience of allegedly being assaulted by Donald Trump during a flight in the late 1970s at the civil rape trial instigated by a lawsuit by writer E Jean Carroll.

Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll ended her stint on the stand on Monday afternoon after three days of emotional testimony.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s lawyer said the former president would not testify in the trial.

Ms Leeds took the stand on Tuesday.

“I was invited up to the first-class cabin. I was the only woman there. Donald Trump introduced himself,” Ms Leeds said, later adding that he “grabbed me and groped me. It was like he had forty zillion hands. He put his hand up my skirt. That gave me a jolt. I wiggled out and stormed back to coach”.

Coming out of the court following her testimony on Tuesday, Jessica Leeds told The Independent: “I’m exhausted, I’m above it all and I hope I never have to tell my story again.”