Trump news – live: Trump won’t testify in E Jean Carroll trial as friend is ‘exhausted’ after appearing
Trump is visiting his golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland while E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial continues
Fellow Trump accuser Jessica Leeds recounted her experience of allegedly being assaulted by Donald Trump during a flight in the late 1970s at the civil rape trial instigated by a lawsuit by writer E Jean Carroll.
Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll ended her stint on the stand on Monday afternoon after three days of emotional testimony.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s lawyer said the former president would not testify in the trial.
Ms Leeds took the stand on Tuesday.
“I was invited up to the first-class cabin. I was the only woman there. Donald Trump introduced himself,” Ms Leeds said, later adding that he “grabbed me and groped me. It was like he had forty zillion hands. He put his hand up my skirt. That gave me a jolt. I wiggled out and stormed back to coach”.
Coming out of the court following her testimony on Tuesday, Jessica Leeds told The Independent: “I’m exhausted, I’m above it all and I hope I never have to tell my story again.”
Trump PAC complaint against DeSantis rejected in Florida
A Florida ethics board has dismissed a complaint that allies of former President Donald Trump filed against Republican rival Gov. Ron DeSantis, finding no legal basis for allegations that the governor violated campaign finance laws with a “shadow” run for the White House.
The Florida Commission on Ethics rejected the complaint in an order filed last week.
The Trump-supporting super PAC MAGA Inc. filed the complaint against DeSantis in March and asked the commission to investigate the governor for allegedly leveraging his office to enrich his national profile.
The ethics panel, which is appointed by DeSantis and the leaders of the state House and Senate, who are both allies of the governor, found no legal basis for the complaint’s allegations.
Read more:
Can Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared: Dwight Eisenhower
DWIGHT EISENHOWER
Eisenhower, a Republican, had an approval rating of 75% shortly before he announced his reelection campaign on Feb. 29, 1956. He had suffered a heart attack months earlier at age 64, leading to questions over whether he would run.
As the former supreme allied commander during World War II, Eisenhower convinced Americans that he was the right leader on the world stage. He defeated Democratic candidate Adlai Stevenson.
Can Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared: LBJ
LYNDON B. JOHNSON
Johnson was vice president at the time of Kennedy’s death, and he swiftly ran for his first full term in 1964, winning a landslide victory over Republican Barry Goldwater. However, the Democrat’s popularity slipped badly over the Vietnam War and domestic turmoil.
It became clear that Johnson was at risk of losing his party’s nomination in 1968 after Eugene McCarthy’s strong showing in the New Hampshire primary. Soon after, Johnson shocked the country by announcing on March 31, 1968, that he would not seek a second term. His approval rating was only 36% that month.
CNN slammed for Trump town hall
CNN has been slammed for holding a town hall with Donald Trump on 10 May.
“CNN is doing a town hall with indicted Donald Trump on May 10, because they’ve learned absolutely nothing. No one should watch this trash,” journalist Scott Dworkin said. “This is absolutely ludicrous. There is no reason to give the biggest pathological liar in politics a platform to spread his bullshit. Trump doesn’t belong on television. He belongs in prison.”
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said “they’re giving a live primetime platform to an indicted insurrection-inciter, who also incited violence against their network. I was asked multiple times on my recent book tour whether the US media had learned lessons from 2016 and 2020. Clearly some in our media have not.”
“Listen. Our media is absolutely addicted to Donald Trump and the ratings and money his chaos creates,” wrote Jared Yates Sexton. “This is a broken system, through and through, and we have to stop expecting these corporations to value democracy or people’s lives over their own bottom line.”
Can Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared: Nixon and Ford
RICHARD NIXON
Nixon had an approval rating of 50% when he announced his reelection campaign on Jan. 7, 1972. The Watergate break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters occurred that summer, but the scandal didn’t gain enough momentum to drag him down.
Nixon, a Republican, defeated George McGovern, a Democrat, in a landslide. However, he would not finish his second term, resigning in 1974 after revelations about Watergate caught up with him.
GERALD FORD
Ford, a Republican, became president when Nixon stepped down, and he announced that he would run for a full term of his own on July 8, 1975. He had a 52% approval rating the month before.
He faced discontent over inflation and controversy from his decision to pardon Nixon, and he lost the election to Jimmy Carter, a Democrat.
‘She’s not a victim. She doesn’t want anybody’s pity'
Ms Birnbach said Ms Carroll’s 2019 book also included other sexual assault allegations, which she said she had never heard about before.
She said she wasn’t surprised that Ms Carroll didn’t tell her about those allegations because Ms Carroll is “a very up person”.
“She’s not a victim. She doesn’t want anybody’s pity,” she said, according to Law & Crime. “Instead of wallowing, she puts on lipstick, dusts herself off and moves on.”
Can Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared: Carter and Reagan
JIMMY CARTER
Carter announced his reelection campaign on Dec. 4, 1979. His approval rating had just hit 51%. However, the American people had grown weary of inflation, an energy crisis and a hostage crisis in Iran. Carter was wounded by a primary challenge from Sen. Ted Kennedy, and he was ultimately defeated by Ronald Reagan, a Republican.
RONALD REAGAN
Reagan announced his reelection bid on Jan. 29, 1984. His approval rating was 52% that month. Despite concerns about his age — he was 73 and the oldest president in history at the time — Reagan handily defeated Walter Mondale, a Democrat.
Carroll’s friend became target of ‘pretty awful, antisemitic messages'
Ms Birnbach said that she thought the book Ms Carroll was writing in 2017 was a “travelogue”.
She added that she became aware that it included Ms Carroll’s thoughts on her life when Ms Carroll sent the excerpt which included the alleged rape by Mr Trump in 2019, according to Law & Crime.
Ms Birnbach said Ms Carroll told her that fact-checkers from the magazine publishing the excerpt would contact her.
She added that Ms Carroll’s book said she called a friend after the incident, but Ms Birnbach’s name wasn’t mentioned. Ms Birnbach remembered telling Ms Carroll that she was brave and that the piece was good.
Ms Birnbach said she requested to stay out of the book to avoid the rage of Trump supporters.
She added that she agreed to be named by The New York Times as she thought Ms Carroll’s version of events would be stronger if she agreed to be identified.
Ms Birnbach said she then received “pretty awful, antisemitic messages” on Twitter from supporters of Mr Trump.
“The book made me a bit uncomfortable, and I never said it to her,” she said.
She noted that there was a stark contrast between Ms Carroll’s “hair-raising” experiences and the “breezy” writing style.
Can Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared: HW Bush and Clinton
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Bush’s popularity skyrocketed after the Gulf War, when U.S. forces pushed Iraq out of Kuwait. However, his approval rating had subsided to 65% by the time he announced his reelection campaign on Oct. 11, 1991.
Pat Buchanan challenged Bush in the Republican primary. Although Bush won the nomination, his shot at a second term dimmed amid an economic downturn. He ultimately lost to Bill Clinton, a Democrat.
BILL CLINTON
Clinton’s approval rating was 47% when he announced that he would run for reelection on April 14, 1995. Democrats had suffered a wipeout midterm election in 1994, leading some to question whether Clinton would be a one-term president. But he rebounded with the help of a growing economy, and he defeated Bob Dole, a Republican.
Birnbach was ‘surprised and upset’ at Trump 2016 win
Ms Carroll’s counsel asked Ms Birnbach about her political affiliations, saying that she donated money to Hillary Clinton.
Asked about her whereabouts on election night 2016, she said she was at her apartment with 25 friends, including Ms Carroll, according to Inner City Press.
Ms Birnbach said she was “surprised and upset” at Mr Trump’s victory, according to Law & Crime.
