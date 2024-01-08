New details of Trump’s Jan 6 inaction uncovered in special counsel probe: Live

✕ Close Mike Pence denounces Jan 6 conspiracy about FBI

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot has unveiled fresh details about Donald Trump’s unwillingness to help stop the violence — including his reaction to hearing that his vice president had been relocated for safety purposes.

ABC News reports that Trump aide Nick Luna told Mr Smith’s team about the moment the then-president was informed that Mike Pence had to be moved to a secure location, and allegedly responded: “So what?”

Meanwhile, the United States Supreme Court will decide if Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 ballots for his actions on that day in early 2021.

Justices will review the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Mr Trump is ineligible for the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment , which prohibits anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.

Oral arguments will begin on 8 February 2024, per the court’s announcement .

On Friday, President Joe Biden slammed Mr Trump’s actions before, during and after the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, telling voters in Pennsylvania: “He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power.”