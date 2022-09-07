Trump news – live: FBI found foreign nation’s nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago, report says
Rolling coverage of latest developments in legal battles of former president
Bill Barr tears apart Trump’s secret papers defence saying DoJ was being ‘jerked around’
FBI agents found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, when they searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night.
The revelation severely undercuts Mr Trump’s defence that the documents are harmless or meant for a future presidential library or other projects.
Earlier Former Attorney General Bill Barr believes Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on having a special master review the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago was wrong, deeply flawed, and should be appealed by the government.
Mr Barr told Fox News there is a case against Donald Trump regardless of the content of the documents, based on their presence in his residence because they were subpoenaed but not received, and therefore the government was deceived before the FBI search uncovered them.
The former president was seen to have achieved a minor legal victory through the judge’s ruling, though Mr Barr believes it will just delay the investigation.
Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CBS News that she believes Mr Trump led and encouraged a criminal seditious conspiracy against the US, contrasting her response to losing the 2016 election to his 2020 loss.
In a series of tweets, Secretary Clinton also laid out the differences between her alleged email controversy and the scandal engulfing the former president, denying there was any comparison as she had been found to have no classified documents. “Zero,” she said, underlining the point.
Biden accuses ‘extreme Maga’ lawmakers of ‘anger, violence, hate and division’
President Joe Biden on Monday opened the fall campaign season with a series of pointed warnings aimed at contrasting the continuing danger to US democracy from former president Donald Trump and his “Maga Republican” supporters with the Democratic Party’s more optimistic vision for America.
Andrew Feinberg watched the president’s speech.
Trump had top secret papers about foreign nation’s nuclear defences at Mar-a-Lago, report says
The FBI seized files detailing the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country when its agents executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence last month, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
The stunning implications of such documents — which are classified at some of the highest levels existing in federal law — being held at a private residence where concerns have been raised about the organisation and security of their keeping cannot be understated. The revelation brings the public the clearest understanding so far regarding why US intelligence agencies would need to conduct an assessment of any risks to national security in the wake of the FBI raid.
John Bowden has more.
FBI found foreign nation’s nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago, report says
FBI agents found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, when they searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night.
Explainer: What is a special master?
Donald Trump won a minor legal victory in his battle against the Justice Department on Monday as a judge ruled that a special master should be appointed to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any are protected by executive privilege.
John Bowden explains what the role involves.
What is a special master, the official who will review documents seized from Trump?
Appointment is minor victory for Trump, but DoJ can appeal
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler
President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.
Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.
ICYMI: Trump says US ‘broken’ because FBI never searched Biden homes
Former president Donald Trump started his Labor Day holiday on Monday by airing a series of grievances and lies about the 8 August search of his Florida home and claiming that the United States is “broken” because federal law enforcement has never had occasion to search the home of the man who defeated him in the 2020 election.
Hillary Clinton explains why her email controversy is not as bad as Trump’s classified papers
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would like everyone to stop talking about her infamous emails as if the controversy that dogged her 2016 presidential campaign has anything to do with the investigation into whether Donald Trump illegally retained highly classified documents at his Florida home.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
With midterms approaching, Biden touts legislative agenda
President Joe Biden ended the summer on a legislative winning streak, chalking up victories that once appeared out of reach in this polarized capital. Now he wants to make sure voters reward him for that when they cast ballots in November’s big congressional elections.
It’s a tough task with gas and grocery prices still painfully high and the daily political news awash with contentious investigations into his predecessor and with repercussions in the states from the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion.
In an attempt to cut through it all, the White House is escalating its campaign to promote new laws designed to repair the economy and help consumers on a personal level, boosting crucial computer chip manufacturing, lowering prescription drug prices, expanding clean energy and revamping the country’s infrastructure.
Biden, in a meeting with his Cabinet on Tuesday, said his administration has passed “extraordinary parts of our economic agenda” and provided “proof that democracy can deliver for the people.”
Pro-Trump DC police officer accused of meddling in probe of Seth Rich murder
A Donald Trump-supporting Washington DC police officer has been accused of interfering with an investigation into the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.
Speaking exclusively to Rolling Stone , former federal prosecutor Deborah Sines alleged that now-former Metropolitan Police Department Officer Doug Berlin sought to undermine the probe by leaking the name of a key witness to the attack which saw Rich shot twice in the back during a suspected robbery in DC’s Bloomingdale neighbourhood on 10 July 2016.
Andrea Blanco has more details.
Hillary Clinton explains difference between her emails and Trump’s classified documents
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would like everyone to stop talking about her infamous emails as if the controversy that dogged her 2016 presidential campaign has anything to do with the investigation into whether Donald Trump illegally retained highly classified documents at his Florida home.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
