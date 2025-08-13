Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten years after his career as a television star ended when he launched his first campaign for the presidency, President Donald Trump is returning to his presenter roots as host of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors award ceremony this December.

The president, who appointed himself head of the Kennedy Center shortly after taking office, made the announcement himself at a press conference to unveil this year’s slate of honorees.

He claimed the Kennedy Center board had requested that he serve as the emcee of this year’s show, stepping into shoes once filled by the late CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite from 1981 to 2002, then by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy — the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, for whom the arts center is named — from 2003 to 2012.

More recently, the award ceremony was hosted by Glenn Close, Stephen Colbert, Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J, and David Letterman.

“I think we're going to do very well, because we have some great honorees, some really great ones,” he said.

Trump, most likely in jest, claimed he’d always wanted to be among those honored for lifelong contributions to American arts and culture but was “never able to get one.”

He initially claimed the center’s board had selected “a truly exceptional class of honorees.” But under questioning from reporters he admitted that he had signed off on the list and rejected multiple picks for honorees because they’d been “too woke.”

“I would say I was about 98 percent involved ... they all went through me,” he said. “I turned down plenty who were too woke.”

He added that the annual event’s roster is “very different than it used to be” and is packed with “great people.”

Here’s who is on the list.

George Strait

The first nominee announced by Trump is country music artist George Strait.

The award-winning singer, songwriter and actor is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with 33 different albums certified as gold or platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The RIAA also ranks him as the 12th best selling recording artist in the United States with over 70 million records sold.

Called the “King of Country Music” by some critics and writers, Trump remarked that Strait was a “good-looking guy” as his photograph was unveiled.

“Over an extraordinary four decade career, George has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, amassed 60 number one hits Wow, and produced 33 Platinum certified albums, more than any other living American. That is amazing,” Trump said.

“He's beloved by hundreds of millions of people all over the world. He's really something, and they call him the king of country, and we know him very well.”

More follows...