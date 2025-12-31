Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As a New York businessman, President Donald Trump slapped his name on real estate, golf courses, vodka, steaks, bottled water and his own university.

As president in his second term, he is merging his personal brand with national institutions and government programs, an unusual assertion of power by a sitting U.S. president.

Since returning to office in January, the Republican president has affixed his name to prominent Washington buildings, a planned class of Navy warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, a government-run prescription drug website, and federal savings accounts for children.

Some historians see it as a superficial legacy-building effort by the president that may not stand the test of time. A backlash has already begun against the renaming of Washington's premier performance venue as the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, with several acts canceling in protest.

"I don't think the naming or renaming guarantees that Trump's name will be affixed to those things until time immemorial," said Austin Sarat, a professor of jurisprudence and political science at Amherst College, who questioned whether Trump's name would remain if Democrats regain power.

Elizabeth Huston, a White House spokeswoman, said the administration was not focused on "smart branding, but delivering on President Trump’s goal of Making America Great Again.”

"Drug pricing agreements, overdue upgrades of national landmarks, lasting peace deals, and wealth-creation accounts for children are historic initiatives that would not have been possible without President Trump’s bold leadership," she said in an emailed statement.

TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER

The first year of Trump's second White House term has seen a shock-and-awe policy blitz that expanded presidential power, remade some parts of the federal bureaucracy and economy, and reshaped America's relations with the world.

But one of the most striking features of the past 11 months has been the energy and attention Trump has given to placing his name on buildings and government programs.

Trump's populist moves have alarmed Democrats and civil society watchdogs who worry they create the impression that Trump, rather than the state, is the provider of essential services. Defenders say what Trump is doing is simply an extension of his decades as a savvy marketer.

The biggest outcry came this December when his name was added to the Kennedy Center, named for the late Democratic president in 1964 by an act of Congress to honor him after his assassination.

The center was renamed by its board of trustees, a majority of whom were appointed by Trump.

Just up the Potomac River sits the U.S. Institute of Peace, a government-funded think tank established by Congress and focused on conflict avoidance.

On Dec. 3, the U.S. State Department renamed it the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, based on Trump's assertion he has ended eight wars, a claim widely disputed given ongoing conflicts in several of those hotspots. Trump's name has been affixed to the building's exterior.

Washington has many buildings and monuments named after presidents, but that has traditionally occurred well after they have left office and are normally national tributes to them, often established by Congress.

Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University, said while previous presidents were not shy in reminding voters they were responsible for popular policies, including stimulus money or infrastructure programs, "that's very different to what you're seeing today."

"It's a lot easier to get your name on a building or a ship than to pass legislation that's enduring," Zelizer said. In terms of a lasting legacy, however, "it's very thin."

'TRUMP-CLASS' WARSHIPS

Trump has announced a plan for a new generation of U.S. Navy warships, which he called "Trump-class" battleships and said he will be personally involved in the designs.

If Trump's name appears on any of the ships, or "Trump-class" becomes an official Navy designation for the new battleships, a later name change would be a first, Zelizer said.

But Trump's announcement does not guarantee the ships will be built. The Navy has canceled shipbuilding programs in the past, and the Trump-class ships are still in the design phase of a process that typically takes many years.

Trump's tax and spending cut bill passed in July created a new type of tax-advantageous savings accounts for children, which are now called on the Internal Revenue Service's website "Trump Accounts."

As the accounts were created by an act of Congress, changing their name will likely need congressional approval.

In October, the U.S. Treasury shared draft designs for $1 coins featuring images of Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America's declaration of independence from Great Britain. It has not been confirmed if the Trump coin will be issued next year.

The Trump administration also launched the "Trump Gold Card," a new immigrant visa program allowing wealthy foreign investors an expedited path to permission to live in the U.S., and TrumpRx.gov, a website offering reduced prices for prescription drugs that will likely launch in 2026.

Even plans for the U.S. Air Force's new fighter jet, the F-47 - while not bearing Trump's name - partly refer to the 47th president, the Air Force said.

Trump called F-47 a "beautiful number."