Melania Trump was spotted in public on Sunday for the first time since Donald Trump was criminally charged for falsifying records over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former first lady received a round of applause as she and her husband entered the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for Easter brunch, according to social media posts.

Mr Trump had earlier wished a Happy Easter to the “weak and pathetic RINOs” (aka “Republicans In Name Only”) after a new poll showed he had increased his support among GOP voters.

The first Reuters/Ipsos survey since his arrest and arraignment in New York this past week suggested he was pulling away from his closest potential rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The poll showed 58 per cent of Republican voters favoured the former president, up from 48 per cent a week ago. Mr DeSantis, received 21 per cent of primary voters, slightly up from 19 per cent.

In a separate post, Mr Trump wrote, without context: “World War III.”

On Saturday night, Mr Trump was greeted by huge cheers as he sat front row at UFC 287 alongside Mike Tyson, Kid Rock and Dana White in the Kaseya Center in Miami.