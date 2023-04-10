Trump news – live: Melania seen for first time in 10 days as he wishes Happy Easter to ‘pathetic RINOs’
Trumps received a standing ovation during Easter brunch at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Melania Trump was spotted in public on Sunday for the first time since Donald Trump was criminally charged for falsifying records over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The former first lady received a round of applause as she and her husband entered the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for Easter brunch, according to social media posts.
Mr Trump had earlier wished a Happy Easter to the “weak and pathetic RINOs” (aka “Republicans In Name Only”) after a new poll showed he had increased his support among GOP voters.
The first Reuters/Ipsos survey since his arrest and arraignment in New York this past week suggested he was pulling away from his closest potential rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The poll showed 58 per cent of Republican voters favoured the former president, up from 48 per cent a week ago. Mr DeSantis, received 21 per cent of primary voters, slightly up from 19 per cent.
In a separate post, Mr Trump wrote, without context: “World War III.”
On Saturday night, Mr Trump was greeted by huge cheers as he sat front row at UFC 287 alongside Mike Tyson, Kid Rock and Dana White in the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Trump rants about border wall, calling it a ‘powerful’ and 'good thing’
Donald Trump used his Easter Sunday message to accuse his opponents, including the “radical left Democrats” and “Republicans in Name Only”, of “dreaming endlessly of destroying” the US and said that the border wall is a “powerful and a good thing”.
The former president wished his followers “Happy Easter to all” on Truth Social and then went on to write in all caps: “Including those that dream endlessly of destroying our country because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else, those that are so incompetent they don’t realise that having a border and powerful wall is a good thing & having voter ID, all paper ballots and same-day voting will quickly end massive voter fraud and to all of those weak and pathetic RINOs, radical left democrats, socialist, Marxists and communists who are killing our nation.”
Fox News settles defamation case with Venezuelan businessman over 2020 Trump election
Fox News announced on Sunday that it had reached a settlement with Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil, ending a defamation case in which Mr Khalil was falsely accused on air of helping to rig the 2020 US elections against Donald Trump.
In his lawsuit, Mr Khalil said that the news outlet fabricated claims that he and other Venezuelans were involved in “orchestrating a non-existent scheme to rig or fix the election”.
He filed a lawsuit against Fox and its former host Lou Dobbs.
A letter sent to US District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan on Saturday said the parties had reached a “confidential agreement to resolve this matter” and expected to file a joint stipulation of dismissal next week.
“This matter has been resolved amicably by both sides. We have no further comment,” Fox News said in a statement yesterday.
Pictured: Donald Trump at UFC 287
Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at UFC 287 in Miami on Saturday night.
The former president sat ringside with UFC president Dana White, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and Kid Rock.
The Kesaya Center crowd greeted the 76-year-old warmly, days after he appeared in a New York court on charges of falsifying business records.
The audience gave out a loud USA chant as Mr Trump entered the Kaseya Center.
Hometown hero Jorge Masvidal, who retired after his defeat to Gilbert Burns, said Mr Trump was the “greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy” in a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.
He then led the crowd in a chant of “let’s go Brandon”, a disparaging reference to President Joe Biden.
Kiwi-Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya won the main fight of the night with a spectacular second round knockout of Brazilian rival Alex Pereira to reclaim his UFC middleweight title.
Could a New York judge finally force Donald Trump to shut up?
Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday was remarkable for many reasons; not only was it the first time a former US president has ever been arrested, it was also a media spectacle on a scale unheard of before, even in New York.
But there was another first during the proceedings, lesser noticed, that could have profound implications on the next election and beyond. It raises the prospect that a New York judge may succeed where many others have tried and failed, and force Mr Trump to be quiet.
Richard Hall reports.
Many before him have tried, but could a New York judge force Donald Trump to shut up?
A New York judge warned he may impose a gag order if he continued to use threatening language towards people involved with prosecuting his case. Hours later, the former president went even further, Richard Hall reports
Trump’s poll numbers ‘bolstered’ after his arraignment in New York
The first poll taken since Donald Trump was arraigned on fraud charges in New York has shown a bump in support for the former president.
The Reuters/Ipsos survey showed 58 per cent of Republican voters favoured the former president, up from 48 per cent a week ago.
Mr Trump’s main rival for the nomination, Florida Governor Ron De Santis, received 21 per cent of primary voters, slightly up from 19 per cent.
Mr Trump later raved about his poll numbers on his social media app Truth Social.
“Polls are looking GREAT! New Poll, 61-19 against DeSanctimonious,” he wrote.
The former president is accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, and two other people.
‘He still owes me dinner!’ Stormy Daniels jokes about Trump
Stormy Daniels has joked that Donald Trump still “owes me dinner” as she told Piers Morgan about her alleged sexual liaison with the former president.
Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected with $130,000 in hush money payments made to the adult movie actress.
Following his arrest and arraignment earlier this week, Ms Daniels told Morgan about the evening she alleges she slept with Mr Trump following a golf event at Lake Tahoe.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that Trump cheated her on offer of meal
Ex-president has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected to hush money payments made to the adult movie actress
Is Donald Trump going to jail?
Joe Sommerlad examines the merits of the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against Donald Trump.
Is Donald Trump going to jail?
Was Trump arrested?
Watch: Jorge Masvidal praises Donald Trump as he watches on at UFC 287: ‘I love that guy’
Jorge Masvidal praises Donald Trump as he watches on at UFC 287: ‘I love that guy’
Jorge Masvidal praised Donald Trump after his fight at UFC 287 on Saturday night, as the former US president watched on from ringside in Miami. Hometown fighter Masvidal, 38, lost a unanimous decision in the co-main event, before addressing Trump in his post-fight interview. “Greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there, I love that guy,” Masvidal said, pointing at Trump, who was sat in the front row with Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White at the Miami-Dade Arena. He also praised Florida governor Ron DeSantis and started a chant against Joe Biden. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
There will be no efforts to hold Clarence Thomas for his seeming conflicts of interest
Eric Garcia writes:
Despite the outrage, Mr Thomas will likely avoid any measures of accountability largely because nobody has a vested interest in doing so.
First and foremost, any impeachment proceedings would need to begin in the House of Representatives, which Republicans currently control. Given that Mr Thomas is one of the biggest stalwarts on the court for originalism, the specific ideology that many conservatives espouse when interpreting the US Constitution, they have no vested interest in doing so.
There will be no efforts to hold Clarence Thomas for his conflicts of interest
Nobody has the political will or incentive to hold Mr Thomas accountable. That will ding the image of the court in the public view.
Melania Trump seen in public for first time in 10 days
The former first lady received a standing ovation as she entered the ballroom with husband Donald at Mar-a-Lago in Sunday morning, images posted to social media showed.
It was the first time she had been sighted in public since Mr Trump was arraigned on charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments paid to the porn star Stormy Daniels.
Melania Trump breaks social media silence with Easter Sunday post
The former first lady has stayed out of public eye while Mr Trump charged over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels
