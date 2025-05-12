Trump live: US strikes trade deal with China as tariffs slashed for 90 days
Tariffs will drop 115 percent after weeks of escalation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said
The United States and China have struck a deal to slash tariffs for at least 90 days as both countries seek to end the trade war.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters after the meeting in Geneva that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115 percent.
The trade war between Washington and Beijing rapidly escalated in April after President Donald Trump announced he would pause higher reciprocal tariffs for dozens of countries but was lifting levies on Chinese goods to 145 percent.
China responded by increasing its tariffs on US goods to 125 percent, accusing the U.S. of bullying behavior.
But recently both sides made it clear that they weanted an off-tramp from the trade war which had made financial markets anxious.
Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were deployed to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva in an attempt to thrash out a deal over the weekend.
Following those talks, Bessent described the discussions with China s “productive” saying they had made “substantial progress” with negotiations.
Greer says it’s a ‘very good’ deal
Jamieson Greer said the negotiations have led to a ‘very good’ deal for both the U.S and China.
“We retain our 10 percent global baseline tariff, which we have on other countries,” the trade representative said.
“We have, in addition to that, previous measures that we've retained, which have been, frankly, effective in reducing the U.S. bilateral trade deficit with China over the past few years.
“So that leads us in a very good position, all in with respect to measures on Chinese imports.
“But more importantly, it leads us in a constructive path forward, just to have a positive conversation with the Chinese on how to rebalance and have more constructive trade in the back.”
'Robust discussions' led to deal
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there were “robust discussions” between Washington and Beijing over the weekend in Switzerland.
“Both countries represented their national interest very well. We concluded that we have shared interest, and we both have an interest in balanced trade,” he said.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said they were able to have “very constructive and positive conversations” with their Chinese counterparts to reach the deal.
“The rapid nature that we were able to conduct and conclude these discussions is a testament to mutual understanding and mutual respect between the Chinese and U.S. sides,” he said.
Greer says Washington and Beijing ended up with very good result
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the negotiations have delivered a result that is very good result for both Washington and Beijing.
China and U.S. reach tariff deal
The United States and China said on Monday they have agreed a deal to slash reciprocal tariffs as Washington and Beijing seek to end a trade war that has disrupted the global economy and set financial markets on edge.
Speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters the two sides had reached a deal for a 90 day pause on measures and that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115 percent.
