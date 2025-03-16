Trump ignores court order pausing use of wartime act, carries out deportations of Venezuelan gang members: Live
Department of Homeland Security arrested almost 300 members of Tren de Aragua this weekend, White House press secretary says
The Trump administration revealed on Sunday that it had deported hundreds of people from the U.S. after President Donald Trump invoked a wartime law to speed up the deportations of people connected to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
The announcement was made in the face of a court order from a federal judge temporarily blocking the administration’s ability to use the law, the Alien Enemies Act, on Saturday night, and ordered any planes currently flying migrants out of the country to turn around. The judge stated that the restraining order would remain in effect for two weeks “or until further order of the court.”
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said that the Department of Homeland Security had arrested almost 300 members of the Venezuelan gang this weekend. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier on Sunday that “hundreds of violent criminals were sent out of our country” following Trump’s Saturday measures.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has launched military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The Houthi-run health ministry said that at least 31 people were killed. Trump said the strikes would continue until the Houthis stopped their attacks on shipping vessels off the coast.
The US military conducted overnight airstrikes on Yemen in what President Donald Trump claimed was a response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, killing at least 31 people, most of them women and children, at the start of a campaign expected to last many days.
The airstrikes came after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea over its blockade of Gaza.
Israel cut off power, halted all international aid supplies to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory earlier this month and renewed deadly attacks, imperiling the fragile ceasefire.
The Houthis targeted around 100 military and civilian ships with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors, between October 2023, when Israel launched its war on Gaza, and January 2025, when the ceasefire took effect.
The Trump administration announced it had deported hundreds of alleged members of a Venezuelan gang, even after a federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from carrying out deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which the president invoked on Saturday.
“This weekend, at the President’s direction, the Department of Homeland Security successfully arrested nearly 300 Tren De Aragua terrorists, saving countless American lives,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Sunday. “Thanks to the great work of the Department of State, these heinous monsters were extracted and removed to El Salvador where they will no longer be able to pose any threat to the American People.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also remarked on the deportations Sunday, writing in a statement on X that “El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars.” He added that the U.S. also sent two “dangerous” top MS-13 gang leaders as well as 21 Salvadorans “to face justice” in the country.
'This is an all-out constitutional crisis'
The Vice President for Government Affairs at the Center for International Policy, Dylan Williams, reacted to the news that the Trump administration has deported hundreds of Venezuelans even as a court order from a federal judge ordered a pause on the use of the wartime authority the Alien Enemies Act.
“The Trump Administration has undeniably crossed the Rubicon of openly defying court orders,” Williams wrote on X. “It is not only acting in an unlawful manner — it is declaring itself the enemy of the rule of law in the United States. This is an all-out constitutional crisis.”
Jeffries: 'Trump administration appears to be violating' the law
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries slammed the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime authority the Trump White House is using to speed up deportations.
Democrats are “going to stand strongly in support of the rule of law and its application, which the Trump administration appears to be violating in this particular instance,” Jeffries said Sunday.
On Saturday night, a court order from a federal judge temporarily blocked the administration’s ability to use the law, and ordered any planes currently flying migrants out of the country to turn around. The judge stated that the restraining order would remain in effect for two weeks “or until further order of the court.”
Trump administration deports hundreds of migrants even as judge orders that removals be stopped
The Trump administration has transferred hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador even as a federal judge issued an order temporarily barring the deportations under an 18th century wartime declaration targeting Venezuelan gang members, officials said Sunday. Flights were in the air at the time of the ruling.
U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued an order Saturday blocking the deportations but lawyers told him there were already two planes with migrants in the air — one headed for El Salvador, the other for Honduras. Boasberg verbally ordered the planes be turned around, but they apparently were not and he did not include the directive in his written order.
“Oopsie…Too late,” Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, a Trump ally who agreed to house about 300 migrants for a year at a cost of $6 million in his country’s prisons, wrote on the social media site X above an article about Boasberg’s ruling. That post was recirculated by White House communications director Steven Cheung.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who negotiated an earlier deal with Bukele to house migrants, posted on the site: “We sent over 250 alien enemy members of Tren de Aragua which El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars.”
The migrants were deported after Trump’s declaration of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which has been used only three times in U.S. history.
The law, invoked during World Wars I and II and the War of 1812, requires a president to declare the United States is at war, giving him extraordinary powers to detain or remove foreigners who otherwise would have protections under immigration or criminal laws. It was last used to justify the detention of Japanese-American civilians during World War II.
The ACLU, which filed the lawsuit that led to Boasberg’s temporary restraining order on deportations, said it was asking the government whether the removals to El Salvador were in defiance of the court.
Rubio says U.S. has sent two MS-13 leaders to El Salvador
Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X on Sunday morning that “We have sent 2 dangerous top MS-13 leaders plus 21 of its most wanted back to face justice in El Salvador.”
“Also, as promised by @POTUS, we sent over 250 alien enemy members of Tren de Aragua which El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars,” he added. “President @nayibbukele is not only the strongest security leader in our region, he’s also a great friend of the U.S. Thank you!”
White House Press Secretary says DHS 'arrested nearly 300 Tren De Aragua terrorists'
Kate Hawkinson writes:
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Donald Trump’s administration from carrying out deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which the president invoked against members of a Venezuelan gang earlier Saturday.
Chief Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order on deportations under wartime law on Saturday night. This order blocks the deportation of any non-citizens in custody and facing removal under the Alien Enemies Act for at least 14 days.
The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Democracy Forward challenging Trump’s order hours before he signed it.
“I think there’s clearly irreparable harm here given these folks will be deported,” Boasberg said. “A brief delay in their removal does not cause the government any harm.”
John Bowden writes:
