Trump declares pardons issued by Biden ‘void’ and issues new threat to Jan 6 investigators: Live
President claims predecessor’s clemency orders invalid because he allegedly used an autopen to complete them, paving way for revenge investigation into Capitol riot panel
Donald Trump has declared that presidential pardons issued by his predecessor Joe Biden are “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT” on the grounds that the Democrat allegedly signed off on them using an autopen, rather than his real signature.
Writing on Truth Social, the president goes on to insist, without evidence, that Biden was not even aware of the pardons and further issued a threat against the members of the House select committee that probed the events of January 6 2021, warning them that they are no longer shielded from investigation and can expect to be pursued.
On Sunday, his administration revealed that it had deported hundreds of people from the U.S. after invoking a wartime law to speed up the deportations of individuals connected to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
The announcement was made in the face of a court order from a federal judge temporarily blocking the administration’s ability to use the law, the Alien Enemies Act 1798, and ordered any planes flying migrants out of the country to turn around.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has launched military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen for targeting Red Sea shipping routes.
Democratic Party’s popularity hits record low, according to new polls
Just days after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed a Republican bill to avert a government shutdown, his party’s popularity has hit a new record low in the polls.
The decline was represented in a pair of damning new polls on Sunday – suggesting that things have only gotten worse for the party that suffered a brutal defeat in last November’s presidential election.
An NBC News survey found that just 27 percent of people viewed the party positively, while a CNN/SSRS poll showed only a slight uptick on that, with 29 percent reporting a positive perspective.
‘I assume I’ll be driven out the country': Workers fear Trump is leading a purge of LGBTQ+ federal employees
Government workers who are part of the LBGTQ+ community say they are operating under a cloud of suspicion and uncertainty as the Trump administration purges trans people and “diversity hires” from the machinery of state.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump drafts three-tier U.S. travel ban targeting 43 countries
The president appears to be considering reintroducing the travel ban from his first term, now expanded to include as many as 43 countries.
Although Trump failed to reintroduce the “travel ban” on “day one” of his second term as he had promised his supporters on the campaign trail, he did issue an executive order on January 20 directing cabinet members to draft a list of countries that should face full or partial travel restrictions because their “vetting and screening information is so deficient” within 60 days.
Now, with that deadline approaching, a draft list of proposed countries banned from traveling to the U.S. is circulating.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Comment: Keith Kellogg’s return to Ukraine envoy shows Trump’s unpredictability
The retired general’s path from discarded envoy to Ukraine tsar highlights the U.S. president’s volatile approach to international relations, writes Mark Almond.
But what does it mean for America’s relationship with Kyiv?
Trump and Putin to discuss ‘splitting Kyiv’s assets’ in Tuesday call
The president said yesterday as he returned to Washington from Florida aboard Air Force One that he and Vladimir Putin will discuss “dividing up certain assets” in Ukraine as part of peace talks this week that will include “land [and] power plants”.
Trump and his Russian counterpart are due to talk by phone on Tuesday.
“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend,” the American said.
“We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. We’re already talking about that, dividing up certain assets.”
You can follow all the latest updates on the U.S.-led peace talks live with Tom Watling below.
U.S. strikes on Yemen kill 31 after Houthis vow to renew Red Sea attacks
The U.S. military launched ari strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday night for targeting Red Sea shipping routes.
The attacks are understood to have killed at least 31 people, most of them women and children, at the start of a campaign expected to last many days.
Here’s the latest.
Trump deports hundreds linked to Venezuelan gang despite judge’s block
Trump’sadministration revealed over the weekend that it has deported hundreds of people from the U.S. after invoking a wartime law to speed up the deportations of individuals connected to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
The announcement was made in the face of a court order from a federal judge temporarily blocking the administration’s ability to use the law, the Alien Enemies Act 1798, and ordered any planes flying migrants out of the country to turn around.
Here’s Katie Hawkinson and Kelly Rissman with the full story.
Truth Social: Tornadoes, deporting ‘monsters’ and golf on Trump’s radar
Elsewhere on the president’s social media platform, he has been expressing sympathy over those impacted by terrible storms over the weekend and blaming Democrats for allowing “monsters” from Central America to enter the U.S. and engage in violent crime.
Characteristically, he has also had plenty to say about his latest golfing exploits and has been paying tribute to a celebrity you might not have thought about in years ( if ever), in this case veteran crooner Paul Anka.
Donald Trump declares Joe Biden’s pardons ‘void’ and threatens Jan 6 committee
Good morning!
Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to declared that presidential pardons issued by his predecessor Joe Biden are “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT” on the grounds that the Democrat allegedly signed off on them using an autopen, rather than his real signature.
Whether or not that claim is accurate, Trump goes on to insist, without evidence, that Biden was not even aware of the pardons and further issues a threat against the members of the House select committee that investigated the events of January 6 2021, warning them that they are no longer shielded from investigation and should expect to be pursued.
“Those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level,” the president writes.
He also trolled Biden with a meme in which the 46th president’s official portrait is replaced by an image of an autopen mimicking his signature.
Here’s James Liddell’s earlier reporting on the allegations.
