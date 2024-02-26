✕ Close Trump tells Joe Biden ‘You’re fired’ as he wins South Carolina Republican primary

In a rambling victory speech, Donald Trump told Joe Biden “You’re fired” after the former president defeated Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary.

The former president claimed his fourth straight primary win on Saturday night (24 February).

“We’re going to be up here on 5 November, and we’re going to look at Joe Biden,” Mr Trump said as the crown loudly cheered him.

“He’s destroying our country and we’re gonna say ‘Joe, you’re fired. Get out. Get out, Joe. You’re fired.’”

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump compared himself to Al Capone and said migrants were like Hannibal Lecter claiming they are coming from “insane asylums” during his almost 90-minute meandering and ominous speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The former president was speaking about his anti-Biden messaging efforts on Saturday, saying that “migrant crime” is a “new category of crime”.

He also boasted about how he hadn’t stepped down in the face of several indictments and felony charges when other indicted politicians would have.