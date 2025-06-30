Trump drops lawsuit against Iowa pollster and newspaper over pre-election survey that favored Kamala Harris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has dropped his lawsuit against famed Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer, the Des Moines Register, and the newspaper’s publisher Gannett, over Selzer’s survey that found Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris with a surprising lead over Trump in Iowa during the final days of the 2024 election.

The president’s complaint accused the Register of “brazen election interference” and violations of consumer protections and was filed just days after ABC News reached a $15 million settlement with Trump in his defamation suit over comments made by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The poll by Selzer shockingly found Harris with a three-point lead in the reliably red state, suggesting that the 2024 election could swing in the democrats’ favor. In the end, however, Trump won the state by 13 points, representing an embarrassing 16-point error for the legendary pollster – who would later announce her retirement.

A notice of dismissal was filed by attorneys for the president and GOP lawmakers who later joined the complaint in federal court on Monday, explaining that the plaintiffs were dropping the case “without prejudice.” Besides the president, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Bradley Zaun — an Iowa state senator who lost his 2024 race — were part of the lawsuit.

An attorney for Selzer, meanwhile, told NPR’s Tom Dreisbach that no settlement was reached with the president to drop the lawsuit.

Donald Trump has withdrawn his lawsuit against polling guru J. Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register. ( MSNBC )

The Independent has reached out to the legal teams for the defendants and plaintiffs for comment.

The withdrawal comes as the president’s $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News over a 60 Minutes interview with Harris, which legal experts have said is frivolous and without merit, is speeding to a likely settlement as the network’s parent company Paramount is looking to complete a merger that requires the Trump administration’s approval.

The president has asserted that the editing of the interview was akin to election interference and caused him “mental anguish,” despite the fact that he defeated the former vice president weeks after she sat down with the CBS newsmagazine. Executives for Paramount, which is attempting to close an $8 billion deal to merge with Skydance Media, have expressed concerns that a settlement with the president could expose the company to civil and criminal bribery allegations — something Democratic lawmakers and free press groups have explicitly warned them about.

