Trump drops lawsuit against Iowa pollster and newspaper over pre-election survey that favored Kamala Harris
Attorneys for J. Ann Selzer said that no settlement was reached with the president.
Donald Trump has dropped his lawsuit against famed Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer, the Des Moines Register, and the newspaper’s publisher Gannett, over Selzer’s survey that found Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris with a surprising lead over Trump in Iowa during the final days of the 2024 election.
The president’s complaint accused the Register of “brazen election interference” and violations of consumer protections and was filed just days after ABC News reached a $15 million settlement with Trump in his defamation suit over comments made by anchor George Stephanopoulos.
The poll by Selzer shockingly found Harris with a three-point lead in the reliably red state, suggesting that the 2024 election could swing in the democrats’ favor. In the end, however, Trump won the state by 13 points, representing an embarrassing 16-point error for the legendary pollster – who would later announce her retirement.
A notice of dismissal was filed by attorneys for the president and GOP lawmakers who later joined the complaint in federal court on Monday, explaining that the plaintiffs were dropping the case “without prejudice.” Besides the president, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Bradley Zaun — an Iowa state senator who lost his 2024 race — were part of the lawsuit.
An attorney for Selzer, meanwhile, told NPR’s Tom Dreisbach that no settlement was reached with the president to drop the lawsuit.
The Independent has reached out to the legal teams for the defendants and plaintiffs for comment.
The withdrawal comes as the president’s $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News over a 60 Minutes interview with Harris, which legal experts have said is frivolous and without merit, is speeding to a likely settlement as the network’s parent company Paramount is looking to complete a merger that requires the Trump administration’s approval.
The president has asserted that the editing of the interview was akin to election interference and caused him “mental anguish,” despite the fact that he defeated the former vice president weeks after she sat down with the CBS newsmagazine. Executives for Paramount, which is attempting to close an $8 billion deal to merge with Skydance Media, have expressed concerns that a settlement with the president could expose the company to civil and criminal bribery allegations — something Democratic lawmakers and free press groups have explicitly warned them about.
