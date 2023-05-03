Judge throws out Trump’s New York Time’s lawsuit and saddles him with legal costs

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times has been thrown out by a judge with the one-term president ordered to pay all legal fees and costs in the case.

Mr Trump sued the newspaper and his niece, Mary Trump, claiming that she and three reporters had taken part in an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records for a Pulitzer-prize-winning story on his tax affairs.

The court threw out Mr Trump’s claims against the newspaper and its reporters but has not yet ruled on his niece, reported The Daily Beast.

“The New York Times is pleased with the judge’s decision today,” a paper spokesperson said in a statement.

“It is an important precedent reaffirming that the press is protected when it engages in routine newsgathering to obtain information of vital importance to the public.”

New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed wrote in his ruling filed on Wednesday that the former president’s claims against the defendants “fail as a matter of constitutional law” and stated that the reporting by the newspaper was at “the very core of protected First Amendment activity.”