Trump news – live: Key Trump attorney exits legal team as Trump takes credit for overturning of Roe v Wade
A lawyer for Mr Trump said his decision to leave the former president’s legal team had nothing to do with Mr Trump
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
A lawyer for former president Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he would be leaving the legal team representing Mr Trump in an investigation by the Justice Department into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
The lawyer, Timothy Paraltore, told the Associated Press his departure had nothing to do with Trump nor was a reflection of the investigation which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive.
Over the last several months, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has been looking into the hundreds of classified documents found at the former president’s Florida home and possible efforts to obstruct the probe.
Mr Paraltore’s announcement comes just as Mr Trump has taken credit for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
Mr Trump claimed in multiple interviews, as well as on Truth Social, that without his three Supreme Court Justice nominations, abortion bans would not be possible.
As he boasted about the landmark Supreme Court case, the former president also implied that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban may be ‘too harsh’ as he is losing popularity among female voters.
Don’t look now, but Ron DeSantis just suffered some big losses
So far, governor Ron DeSantis has yet to actually announce his candidacy for president, despite the fact he all but certainly will jump in the ring.
But his decision to wait until the conclusion of Florida’s legislative session and to not directly attack former president Donald Trump has made him uniquely vulnerable to the former president’s barbs, writes our Washington bureau chief Eric Garcia.
The proxy fight between Trump and DeSantis has its first matchup
At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information
The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade-plus about classified materials found in the papers of former members of Congress and other U.S. officials, according to newly released congressional testimony.
That figure underscores the weaknesses in how the U.S. government tracks and safeguards its most important secrets.
Investigations are underway into the classified materials found in the holdings of former President Donald Trump and in later searches of files held by President Joe Biden before he won the White House and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence.
The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade-plus about classified materials found in the papers of former members of Congress and other U.S. officials
Kentucky's Andy Beshear signals focus on family values in closely watched race
As Kentucky governor Andy Beshear prepares for what could be the most hotly contested election of the year, the first-term Democrat insisted on Wednesday that he would not cede so-called family values issues to his Republican opponent.
In his first sit-down interview since Tuesday’s primary, Mr Beshear also tried to contrast his steady leadership with the just-concluded bitter GOP campaign in which state attorney general Daniel Cameron prevailed in a 12-candidate field.
The governor told the Associated Press that he intends to make the general election race about helping families and not trying to “rile people up,” and he accused Mr Cameron of doing just that in his victory speech.
Report:
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is preparing for what could be the most hotly contested election of the year
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
The Justice Department’s internal watchdog says in a report that the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, who has announced her resignation, tried to influence the outcome of a race for Boston’s district attorney and violated multiple policies
The Justice Department's internal watchdog says in a report that the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, who has announced her resignation, tried to influence the outcome of a race for Boston’s district attorney and violated multiple policies
Florida governor DeSantis to enter US presidential race next week
Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 US presidential race next week, according to two sources familiar with the decision, immediately becoming Donald Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican nomination and shaking up a contest that largely has been one-sided.
Mr DeSantis will likely file paperwork declaring his candidacy on 25 May to coincide with a donor meeting in Miami, with a more formal launch the week of 29 May, according to a source.
Representatives for Mr DeSantis did not immediately return a request for comment.
Mr Trump has in recent weeks stepped up his political attacks on the Florida governor and maintains a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican primary, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Mr DeSantis’ insistence on staying out of the race until the Florida legislature completed its spring session earlier this month rattled some high-profile Republican donors who had wanted him to jump in sooner rather than later to rebut the former president.
Those attacks have taken a toll on Mr DeSantis’ standing in national polls. But he and his advisers hoped to use the legislature session as a springboard to a campaign announcement and have stayed true to their timetable.
Republican lawmakers gave Mr DeSantis a bevy of conservative victories in recent months. They expanded the state’s school voucher program, prohibited the use of public money in sustainable investing efforts, scrapped diversity programs at public universities, allowed for the permitless carry of concealed weapons and perhaps most notably, banned almost all abortions in the state.
Mr DeSantis has had help in readying the ground for his candidacy. A new political action committee supporting him, Never Back Down, which can raise unlimited funds, has been hiring staff in early voting states and running TV ads championing Mr DeSantis and knocking Mr Trump.
Mr DeSantis, 44, was re-elected as governor just last year, trouncing his Democratic opponent by nearly 20 percentage points.
ICYMI: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins named as new primetime host after Trump town hall debacle
Kaitlan Collins has been named as the new host of CNN’s 9pm primetime slot.
Collins’ appointment, revealed to staff in a memo by CNN boss Chris Licht, comes as the network was heavily criticised for last week’s town hall with Donald Trump.
Mr Licht said Collins’ CNN This Morning co-host Poppy Harlow will continue to anchor that show with a series of guest hosts.
Bevan Hurley reports:
CNN boss Chris Licht announced star’s appointment in memo to staff on Wednesday
The most disturbing allegations from the Giuliani lawsuit
Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and personal attorney to Donald Trump, has been hit by a $10m sexual assault and harassment lawsuit from a former aide who worked for him between 2019 and 2021.
In a civil complaint filed with the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, Mr Giuliani’s ex-employee Noelle Dunphy, 43, alleges that he began sexually abusing her almost immediately after hiring her as an off-the-books business development director and public relations consultant in January 2019, thereafter routinely pestering her for sex, drinking to excess, withholding her salary, bragging about being able to sell presidential pardons for $2 million apiece and engaging in alcohol-fuelled racist rants.
Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Mr Giuliani, told The Independent that his employer “unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms Dunphy”.
He added: “Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims.”
VOICES: Don’t look now, but Ron DeSantis just suffered some big losses
VOICES: “So far, Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to actually announce his candidacy for president, despite the fact he all but certainly will jump in the ring.
This weekend, Mr DeSantis caught a break when he and Mr Trump both happened to be in Iowa and the former president’s event got rained out. This gave Mr DeSantis, a politician notorious for his poor retail politics skills, to press the flesh unfettered by the spectre of the former president.
But Mr DeSantis took two kicks to the chin on Tuesday evening. First in Jacksonville, the 12th largest city in America, Mr DeSantis had endorsed the Republican candidate Daniel Davis for mayor.”
Eric Garcia writes:
The proxy fight between Trump and DeSantis has its first matchup
Trump claimed the Durham report would uncover the ‘crime of the century.’ Here’s what it really found
After a two-year investigation by a Trump administration prosecutor charged with undermining and discrediting the FBI’s probe into alleged ties between former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government has ended after four years and just a single criminal conviction, a report on the findings of that investigation found that the FBI was justified to open a preliminary probe into the matter.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report:
An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded
National Archives has 16 records proving Trump knew about declassification, report says
The National Archives has reportedly informed former president Donald Trump that it will hand over 16 records to special counsel Jack Smith that show Mr Trump had knowledge of the proper declassification process, CNN reported.
In a letter from Archivist Debra Steidel Wall to Mr Trump, obtained by CNN, she writes, “The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records.”
The records could provide insight into whether or not Mr Trump knowingly disregarded classification protocols.
The letter says the records will be handed over on 24 May 2023 “unless prohibited by an intervening court order.”
