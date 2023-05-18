✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A lawyer for Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he would be leaving the legal team representing the former president in the investigation being carried out by the Justice Department into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Timothy Paraltore told the Associated Press his departure had nothing to do with Mr Trump nor was it a reflection on the investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly-aggressive.

Over the last several months, special counsel Jack Smith has been looking into the hundreds of classified material found at the Republican’s home and possible efforts to obstruct the probe.

Mr Paraltore’s announcement comes as Mr Trump seeks to take “credit” for the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Mr Trump claimed in multiple interviews with conservative media, as well as on Truth Social, that without his three nominees to the court, abortion bans would not be possible.

Despite that stance, Mr Trump has also suggested Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s six-week abortion ban may be ”too harsh” as he is losing popularity among female voters, as the war of words between the two rivals continues.