Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump reportedly engaged a third-party firm to search the ex-president’s New Jersey and Manhattan residences for classified materials after a federal judge ordered them to certify that the ex-president had complied with a grand jury subpoena to produce any classified material in his posession.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Trump’s team engaged the outside firm to search Mr Trump’s quarters at his Bedminister, New Jersey golf club and his home and office at Trump Tower, the New York skyscraper that is still his company’s headquarters and which also served as his primary residence until he switched it to his Mar-a-Lago club during his presidency.

The Post also reported that Mr Trump’s lawyers invited the Federal Bureau of Investigation to observe as the outside team scoured the ex-president’s property. The bureau declined the request.

Citing “people familiar with the process,” the Post said Mr Trump’s attorneys informed the Department of Justice that the search by the outside firm “with expertise in searching for documents” did not turn up any classified documents. Spokespersons for the FBI and Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump, Steven Cheung, said Mr Trump and his attorneys “continue to be cooperative and transparent” and hit out at the Justice Department for having mounted an “unprecedented” and “unwarranted attack” on the ex-president and his family.

The unusual third-party search of the ex-president’s other residences came months after FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on 8 August, coming away with more than 10,000 government-owned presidential records and more than 100 documents bearing markings indicating that the information contained in the documents was classified at levels as high as “top secret”.

Mr Trump’s team ordered the search of his New York and New Jersey properties after the chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ordered them to continue searching for classified documents after prosecutors said they had concerns that Mr Trump had not fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena commanding him to turn over any classified material in his posession.

The Post report also stated that Mr Trump’s legal team took this latest step in hopes of avoiding another FBI search of his residences.