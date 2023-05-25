Trump news – latest: Trump seeks meeting with Garland over special counsel probes as hush money trial date set
All the latest news today on Donald Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump has called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon following the criminal investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.
In a letter, posted on Truth Social, Mr Trump’s attorneys claimed that he had been “treated unfairly” and was the victim of “ongoing injustice” by Special Counsel Jack Smith who is leading the probe into the trove of documents found at Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left office.
It’s common for defence lawyers to seek meetings with the Justice Department when potential indictments are looming, but it’s unusual to seek a meeting with the AG himself.
The letter was sent the same day that Mr Trump appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal case on Tuesday.
The former president was on screen in the Manhattan Criminal Court so that Judge Juan Merchan could make sure he understood the terms of the protective order in the case.
Judge Merchan also set a trial date for 25 March 2024 – in the midst of the Republican primaries. Mr Trump appeared visibly annoyed by this, throwing his arms in the air.
Laura Ingraham thinks DeSantis would do better against Biden... Trump is not amused
Donald Trump has lashed out at his longtime booster and Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she reported on polls suggesting the former president’s Republican rival would be a better match to take back the White House in 2024.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Trump calls E Jean Carroll a stalker
Donald Trump appears to have defamed E Jean Carroll again after calling her a “stalker” for a decade-old social media post in which she called herself a “massive fan” of The Apprentice.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
ICYMI: Trump launches bizarre jealous rant at Dominion payout
Donald Trump launched into a bizarre rant on Truth Social about the payout to Dominion Voting Systems.
“So Dominion gets almost a Billion Dollars and I, after years of Fake News, Hoaxes, Scams, and Investigations, am entitled to NOTHING? Is that really the way it’s supposed to work? I don’t think so!” the former president wrote on Tuesday.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump’s speaking style draws legal attention amid probes
Donald Trump speaks about his legal woes in a way that would make most defence attorneys wince.
Read on:
Is the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe coming to a conclusion?
Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down.
Read on...
For second year, Trump Org at bottom of list of corporate reputations
Donald Trump’s namesake company remained at the bottom of the list in the annual Axios-Harris survey of the brand reputations for the 100 most prominent companies in America.
John Bowden reports.
With insult-riddled post, Trump tries to hijack DeSantis 2024 announcement day
Donald Trump tried to steal the spotlight away from Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign announcement day by launching into an insult-packed rant about the Florida governor on his Truth Social platform.
On Wednesday morning, the former president began his day by spewing a series of attacks on the man expected to be his biggest rival for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Trump supporters mock DeSantis site for featuring ‘swamp creature’
Supporters of Donald Trump have mocked Ron DeSantis for having an image on his soon-to-launch campaign website of an alligator — what they call a literal “swamp creature”.
Although the logo is obviously a reference to Florida, fans of the former president were quick to link it to Mr Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” that is Washington, DC.
Far-right activist Laura Loomer tweeted: “So he’s admitting he’s a Swamp creature? Got it.”
“I’m amazed at how shitty @GovRonDeSantis’s political instincts are… When he loses the primary, I’m going to eat some fried gator to celebrate,” she added.
Senior Trump 2024 campaign figure Chris LaCivita had a succinct response to the image regarding how he thought the Florida governor would fare against the former president:
Latest polling shows Trump well-ahead, but GOP voters are open to other candidates
The latest polling from CNN shows that while Donald Trump is the first choice of 53 per cent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters in the upcoming 2024 primaries — double Ron DeSantis at 26 per cent — it also found that the same voters are open to either candidate as well as others.
Per CNN:
More than 8 in 10 either support or say they’re open to considering Trump (84%) and DeSantis (85%), and smaller majorities say they support or would consider former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (61%), [Tim] Scott (60%) and former Vice President Mike Pence (54%). Haley and Pence are currently the first choice of 6%, according to the poll, with Scott at 2% along with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and five other candidates hold 1% support or less.
The poll (see the full results here) also found that several names who are thought to be considering joining the race for the nomination may want to think twice...
The survey also finds that most of the possible electorate has already ruled out a few names in the primary. Sixty percent say they would not support Christie for the nomination under any circumstances, and 55% say they’d never support former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson or New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, respectively.
