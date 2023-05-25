Trump news – latest: New allegations in Mar-a-Lago papers case as Trump attorneys ask for Garland meeting
All the latest news today on Donald Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump has come under fire for posting a fake clip of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 launch on Twitter Spaces – featuring George Soros, Adolf Hitler and the devil.
The former president went on the attack against the Florida governor before, during and after the hotly-anticipated launch event, as the two men prepare to go head-to-head for the Republican nomination.
In one of his most bizarre attacks, Mr Trump posted a two-minute video on Truth Social which had been doctored to look like Mr DeSantis’ Twitter Spaces event.
However, the participants in the fake event included Nazi leader Hitler, billionaire businessman Mr Soros, World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab, late former vice president Dick Cheney, the FBI and the devil – as well as Musk, Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump.
While competition for the Republican nomimation heats up, so too are Mr Trump’s legal troubles.
This week, his attorneys called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon over the former president’s handling of classified documents.
Mr Trump also appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal hush money case on Tuesday.
DeSantis says he will consider pardon for Trump if elected
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday said he would “aggressively” use presidential pardons to free people who’ve been charged or convicted of crimes stemming from participation in the January 6 attack on the Capitol as well as former president Donald Trump.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump workers moved Mar-a-Lago boxes of papers before DOJ visit, report says
Two of Donald Trump’s employees moved boxes of papers the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited the former president’s Florida home to retrieve classified documents in response to a subpoena — timing that investigators have come to view as suspicious and an indication of possible obstruction, according to people familiar with the matter.
Trump and his aides also allegedly carried out a “dress rehearsal” for moving sensitive papers even before his office received the May 2022 subpoena, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive ongoing investigation.
Prosecutors in addition have gathered evidence indicating that Trump at times kept classified documents in his office in a place where they were visible and sometimes showed them to others, these people said.
This development comes on the back of a request for a meeting between the Trump legal team and Attorney General Merrick Garland that some have suggested is indicative that the case of the classified document is coming to a head.
Fury in Trump’s inner circle as Fox News host seemingly backs Ron DeSantis
Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle called out Fox News host Mark Levin on Twitter for tweeting the link to Ron DeSantis’ campaign and accused the conservative commentator of fundraising for the Florida governor.
On Wednesday (24 May) evening, Levin tweeted the link hours after Mr DeSantis announced he would be joining the race for 2024 president.
Ariana Baio reports on what happened next.
A tale of two campaign launches, as told on Truth Social
Donald Trump had very different takes on this week’s two campaign launches as Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis joined the race to be the Republican Party nominee for president in the 2024 election.
Last night he wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”
And shortly after, he added: “Tim Scott’s Presidential launch, even with the broken microphone (don’t pay the contractor, Tim!), was by far the best Presidential launch of the week. Robs was a catastrophe!”
On Monday when Mr Scott launched his campaign, the former president posted a warm and welcoming message to the new contender.
Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable. I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful. Good luck Tim!
There was a cooler reception for Mr DeSantis.
I’d like to personally congratulate “Rob” DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States. Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
That post came after several others, laden with insults, in which Mr Trump called the Florida governor “disloyal” and said he need a “personality transplant”.
Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers, sentenced to 18 years in prison for January 6 sedition
Alex Woodward reports on a damning assessment from the judge:
US District Judge Amit Mehta told the court on 25 May that seditious conspiracy “is among the most serious crimes an individual American can commit” and an “offense against the people of the country.”
“What we cannot have, we absolutely cannot have, is a group of citizens who because they didn’t like the outcome … were then prepared to take up arms in order to foment a revolution. That’s what you did,” he told Rhodes. “You are not a political prisoner, Mr Rhodes.”
For decades, Rhodes wanted American democracy to “devolve into violence,” Judge Mehta said.
“You, sir, present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country and its democracy and the very fabric of this country,” he added. “You are smart, you are compelling, and you are charismatic. Frankly, that is what makes you dangerous.”
Read the full report:
Trump lawyers ignite speculation of further indictment with letter to Garland
A recent letter by Donald Trump’s lawyers requesting a meeting with US attorney general Merrick Garland has sparked speculation that a fresh indictment could be looming against the former president.
Arpan Rai reports.
Steve Bannon trial set for May 2024
Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime all of Donald Trump, will stand trial next May on charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, a judge said Thursday.
Bannon’s trial in the “We Build the Wall” case will start May 27, 2024, right after the former president is scheduled to stand trial in the same Manhattan courtroom in an unrelated criminal case.
Read more...
‘Just call me winner’: DeSantis laughs off Trump’s endless list of nicknames
Newly-announced presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis laughed off name-calling from his top rival Donald Trump, saying the former president can call him whatever he likes as long as he ‘calls me winner’.
Fresh off the heels of a glitchy announcement about his bid for the Republican nomination for 2024, Mr DeSantis was asked about Mr Trump’s myriad nicknames for him (which include, but are not limited to, Meatball Ron, Ron DeSanctimonious, Tiny D, and RonDishonest) and laughed them off.
Read more...
DeSantis’s glitchy 2024 launch shows he could be more dangerous than Trump
John Bowden reports on last night’s Twitter launch of the DeSantis 2024 campaign.
Trump campaign launches new ad after DeSantis formally enters 2024 race
Donald Trump’s campaign launched a new ad on Twitter taking aim at Ron DeSantis moments after the Florida governor announced his formal bid for the 2024 presidency.
The ad includes images of Mr DeSantis with President Joe Biden and asks: “Why would we ever settle for Trump imposters?”
It also includes a clip of Mr DeSantis sitting with a child and pointing to a Trump campaign sign as the governor is heard reading, “Make America Great Again.”
