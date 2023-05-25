✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has come under fire for posting a fake clip of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 launch on Twitter Spaces – featuring George Soros, Adolf Hitler and the devil.

The former president went on the attack against the Florida governor before, during and after the hotly-anticipated launch event, as the two men prepare to go head-to-head for the Republican nomination.

In one of his most bizarre attacks, Mr Trump posted a two-minute video on Truth Social which had been doctored to look like Mr DeSantis’ Twitter Spaces event.

However, the participants in the fake event included Nazi leader Hitler, billionaire businessman Mr Soros, World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab, late former vice president Dick Cheney, the FBI and the devil – as well as Musk, Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump.

While competition for the Republican nomimation heats up, so too are Mr Trump’s legal troubles.

This week, his attorneys called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon over the former president’s handling of classified documents.

Mr Trump also appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal hush money case on Tuesday.