Donald Trump claims he used to share a cordial relationship with his political rival Hillary Clinton and particularly her husband, former president Bill Clinton.
"They came to my wedding," Mr Trump told Fox News host Mark Levin in an interview aired on Sunday night.
The 45th president said that he used to frequently exchange letters with the 42nd, and that Mr Clinton used to play regularly at Trump National Golf Club Westchester.
Mr Trump also claims the Democrats missed an opportunity by not using Mr Clinton “when I went against Hillary” in 2016 . “I think that they had this unbelievable weapon known as Bill Clinton, who was a natural politician.”
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is set to face trial this week in a case brought by the author E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in the 1990s.
Mr Trump faces two separate civil lawsuits for defamation and battery brought by Ms Carroll, who says he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. The trial begins with jury selection in New York on Tuesday.
Donald Trump is releasing a new book
Former president Donald Trump is releasing a new book featuring 150 private letters sent to him by politicians, royals and celebrities.
The list of names reportedly includes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and King Charles III of England.
Titled “Letters to Trump” the book captures “the incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between president Donald J Trump and some of the biggest names in history,” according to the book’s publisher Winning Team.
Trump says he used to exchange letters with Clinton
Donald Trump has claimed that he used to share a cordial relationship with his political rival Hillary Clinton and her husband former president Bill Clinton.
The 45th president said that he used to frequently exchange letters with Mr Clinton. "They came to my wedding," Mr Trump told Fox News host Mark Levin in an interview that aired Sunday night.
The Republican leader said Mr Clinton used to play regularly at Trump National Golf Club Westchester.
"He loved that course. He was there a lot. He just loved it. He loves playing golf, and he was... better [at golf] than people think… He's got a certain athleticism, actually," he added.
Mr Trump claimed that it was a missed opportunity to not use Mr Clinton'spolitical acumen "when I went against Hillary" in the 2016 presidential elections.
"I think that they had this unbelievable weapon known as Bill Clinton, who was a natural politician."
Mr Trump added that Ms Clinton had declined to visit Wisconsin during the 2016 race, purportedly considering it in-the-bag for her column.
When does the rape and defamation case against Trump begin?
Former president Donald Trump will face the latest in his string of legal woes this week when E Jean Carroll's case against him begins.
The case is expected to begin on 25 April in New York.
Ms Carroll, a columnist and author, is suing the former president for defamation and battery.
She alleges that Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s. After going public with the accusations in her book in 2019, Mr Trump denied them and said he had "never met" Ms Carroll nor was she his "type."
Trump touts his efforts to restrict abortion rights after attack from pro-life group
Donald Trump, stinging from a rebuke by the nation’s leading anti-abortion group, used a speech Saturday before influential evangelicals in Iowa to spotlight his actions as president to try to restrict abortion rights.
Chief among the accomplishments Mr Trump listed were his nominations of three conservative judges to the US Supreme Court. The appointments paved the way for the overturning last year of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which had affirmed a federal right to abortion.
“Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life. Nobody thought it was going to happen,” Mr Trump said, appearing via video to a gathering of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition. “They thought it would be another 50 years. Because Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that period of time, 50 years.”
Mr Trump has often avoided talking about abortion as he campaigns again for the White House, sidestepping the issue less than a year after the court overturned Roe.
But his position that abortion restrictions should be left up to the states, not the federal government, drew a sharp rebuke Thursday from the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, which called it a “morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.”
Trump shares doctored Michael Moore ‘endorsement' video
Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to reshare a video of Michael Moore praising him.
It’s unclear whether the former president understood that the video - doctored to appear as though the filmmaker was endorsing him - was actually recorded in 2016, when Mr Moore delivered a satirical endorsement of the then-presidential candidate.
According to the Palmer Report, the original video featured Mr Moore pretending to make a case for Mr Trump before explaining why he would make a terrible president.
Trump vows to ‘bring God back’ in Iowa speech
Donald Trump leaned into religion in his speech before the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition on Saturday night.
“Under my leadership, we will bring back God to our schools and our public squares and that will happen very quickly,” he said in his pre-recorded address.
Some critics sounding off on social media pointed out the apparent disconnect between Mr Trump’s words and the fact that he is two days away from facing trial against E Jean Carroll, who claims Mr Trump raped her in the 1990s.
68% of Republicans stand behind Trump after indictment, new poll shows
Nearly 70 per cent of Republican voters say that they still support Donald Trump following his indictment in New York, according to a new poll.
The NBC News poll, conducted between 14 and 18 April, asked voters to pick one of two statements that characterise their view on the various investigations into Mr Trump and the Republican presidential nomination.
The first statement reads: “They are a politically motivated attempt to stop Trump. No other candidate is like him, we must support him.”
The second reads: “It is important to nominate a candidate who will not be distracted and can beat Joe Biden.”
Of 292 Republican voters who responded, 68 per cent picked the first answer and 26 per cent picked the second.
Many Americans ‘exhausted’ by idea of Trump-Biden rematch in 2024, poll shows
A significant number of Americans do not want to see a Donald Trump - Joe Biden rematch in the 2024 presidential election.
In a new poll from Yahoo News/YouGov, a 38 per cent plurality of respondents said they feel “exhaustion” at the prospect of a rematch.
Other response options included “fear” (29 per cent), “sadness and fear” (23 per cent), “hope” (23 per cent), “pride” (8 per cent) and “gratitude” (7 per cent).
Among Democratic voters, only 43 per cent said they want Mr Biden to be the 2024 nominee, while 39 per cent said they want someone else and 18 per cent said they are not sure.
Among Republicans, 49 per cent said they want Mr Trump to be the nominee, while 39 per cent said they want someone else and 11 per cent said they are not sure.
Asked who they would vote for if the election was held today, 46 per cent of respondents said Mr Biden and 42 per cent said Mr Trump.
New Hampshire governor calls Trump a ‘four-time loser’
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu gave Donald Trump a blistering new label in discussing the 2024 presidential race: “Four-time loser.”
Mr Sununu made the scathing remark in an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday.
“Donald Trump is positioning himself to be a four-time loser in 2024,” he said. “We need candidates that can win.”
It comes two months after the Republican confidently predicted that Mr Trump would not win the GOP nomination.
“We’re just moving on as a party as a country,” he said in February. “He’s not going to be the nominee. That’s just not going to happen. Here’s the good news. I’m going to give you the good news. Ready? … you’re dead wrong. He’s not going to be the nominee.”
Trump praises Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade
Donald Trump applauded the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade in a video address to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition on Saturday night.
Mr Trump appeared to give himself credit for the ruling last summer - which removed national protections for abortion - by citing the three conservative justices he appointed during his presidency: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
“Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life. Nobody thought it was going to happen,” he said.
The former president said he himself took “historic action to protect the unborn” as he touted his work on behalf of Iowans.
“Together we achieved more for our values than any other administration in the history of our country, and it is not even close,“ he said.
