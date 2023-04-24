✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Donald Trump claims he used to share a cordial relationship with his political rival Hillary Clinton and particularly her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

"They came to my wedding," Mr Trump told Fox News host Mark Levin in an interview aired on Sunday night.

The 45th president said that he used to frequently exchange letters with the 42nd, and that Mr Clinton used to play regularly at Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

Mr Trump also claims the Democrats missed an opportunity by not using Mr Clinton “when I went against Hillary” in 2016 . “I think that they had this unbelievable weapon known as Bill Clinton, who was a natural politician.”

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is set to face trial this week in a case brought by the author E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in the 1990s.

Mr Trump faces two separate civil lawsuits for defamation and battery brought by Ms Carroll, who says he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. The trial begins with jury selection in New York on Tuesday.