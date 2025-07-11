Trump asks the President of Liberia, where English is the official language, where he learned to speak it ‘so beautifully’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump asked the President of Liberia, where English is the official language, where he learned to speak it “so beautifully” during a lunch with African leaders at the White House on Wednesday.

President Joseph Boakai laughed at the question but didn’t say that English is the official language of his country, which was founded by formerly enslaved and freeborn African Americans.

African Americans started moving to the area in 1822 with the help and support of the American Colonization Society. The group believed African Americans would do better if they moved to Africa. Liberia declared independence in 1847.

“Thank you, and such good English,” said Trump, following Boakai’s remarks in the State Dining Room. Boakai spoke after two others who used interpreters.

“Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” asked Trump.

open image in gallery Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai spoke in the State Dining Room on Wednesday ( AFP/Getty )

Boakai responded with a chuckle.

“Where?” Trump pressed on. “Were you educated? Where?”

“Yes, sir,” said Boakai.

“In Liberia?” asked Trump.

“Yes, sir,” the Liberian leader responded.

“That’s very interesting. It’s beautiful language,” said Trump. “I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well.”

English is Liberia's official language though multiple Indigenous languages are also spoken there.

open image in gallery Trump spoke with a number of African leaders at the White House ( AP )

Boakai has held top roles in both the private and public sectors. He was born in a rural village but sought out an education in the Liberian capital of Monrovia, his biography published by the government states.

“He walked more than 300 miles twice from Warsonga to Monrovia in search of his dream to be educated,” it adds.

It notes Boakai moved from home to home until he entered one of the top secondary schools in the country, the College of West Africa.

Trump has previously commented on the English skills of others as he interacts with leaders from all over the world with varying degrees of fluency.

Earlier this year, Trump told an Indian reporter to “go louder” during a press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

open image in gallery Trump has previously commented on the English skills of others ( AP )

“I can’t understand a word he’s saying. It’s the accent. It’s a little bit tough for me to hear that,” Trump added.

Later that same day, Trump had a translator interpret a question from an Indian reporter in the Oval Office, despite the question being asked in English, The Washington Post noted.

Not long after reentering the White House for his second term, Trump was holding a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told an Afghan reporter that she had a “beautiful voice and a beautiful accent.”

“The only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying,” he added. “But I just say this — Good luck. Live in peace.”