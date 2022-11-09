✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.

Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.

Mr Trump had still not congratulated Mr DeSantis more than 90 minutes after the APcalled the race, although he had told reporters earlier in the day that he voted for him in his home county in Florida.

Meanwhile, the former president himself wasted no time in pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls had even closed.

His party appears to have had an extremely disappointing night. Despite Joe Biden’s grim approval rating, the GOP lost a crucial Senate seat in Pennsylvania and is struggling to net the two others it needs to take control of the chamber. The House, meanwhile, is still in play, with Democrats holding a higher-than-expected number of vulnerable seats across the country.

Follow along below for live updates.