Trump announces trade chief nominee after new tariffs plan rattles China, Canada and Mexico: Live updates
President-elect taps protégé of first term trade chief as US trade representative after announcing proposed tariffs on US’ three biggest trade partners
Donald Trump has announced a series of nominations for his incoming administration, as he tapped first term veteran Jamieson Greer to be his US trade representative.
The former Air Force lawyer served as chief of staff to the president-elect’s former trade chief Robert Lighthizer, the architect of Trump’s original tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports.
If approved by the Senate in January, Grier will be charged with “reining in the country’s massive trade deficit,” the president-elect said on Tuesday evening.
It comes as Trump vowed to impose massive tariffs on “all products” imported into the US from China, Canada and Mexico with the aim of stopping drug smuggling – with growing fears the president-elect has set the stage for a bitter global trade war.
The threatened double-digit tariffs from the three countries – which account for about 40 percent of goods brought into the US – would likely have major impacts on key sectors of the economy, including auto manufacturing, crude oil and agriculture, all of which involve trade with the targeted countries.
On Wednesday, the Trump transition team also announced their desire to appoint a Covid-skeptic to lead the National Institutes of Health.
Democrats reacted with consternation to Donald Trump’s vow to impose massive tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, saying that the president-elect has failed to grasp the potential consequences of his promises and is heading into a “real horror show.”
Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN on Tuesday that Trump would face a “hugely negative reaction” from the tariffs from US citizens once the effects were felt at home and that he would be “held accountable.”
On Monday, the president-elect threatened to unilaterally impose large consumption taxes on Americans who purchase imported goods from three of the country’s top trading partners on the day he takes office – ostensibly with the aim of stopping drug smuggling.
Mike Bedigan reports.
All of Trump’s most recent picks for his second administration
Donald Trump announced a flurry of nominations for his incoming administration on Tuesday. See the full list below:
US trade representative – Jamieson Greer
Jamieson Greer, the protégé of the first Trump Administration trade chief Robert Lighthizer, to be his US trade representative.
If approved by the Senate in January, Grier will be charged with “reining in the country’s massive trade deficit,” the president-elect said.
National Institutes of Health director – Jay Bhattacharya
Trump nominated Dr Jay Bhattacharya, currently a professor of health policy at Stanford University, to lead the National Institutes of Health and oversee its $47 billion in funding.
Bhattacharya once argued for allowing young and healthy people to become infected with Covid-19 long before a vaccine was available and later fought against mandating vaccination against the novel coronavirus.
Deputy secretary of Health and Human Services – Jim O’Neill
Trump has nominated Robert F Kennedy Jr’s underling at the HHS: Jim O’Neill.
O’Neill, an investor and close associate of billionaire Peter Thiel, alongside RFK JR, will “will fight in unison to ensure every American,” the president-elect said.
National Economic Council director – Kevin Hassett
Trump has come one step closer to rounding out this economic team as he picked Kevin Hassett to lead the National Economic Council.
The role puts Hassett at the center of the administration’s policy-making discussions, ranging from trade and taxes to deregulation.
Domestic Policy Council chief – Vince Haley
Trump has picked his campaign speechwriter Vince Haley to lead his Domestic Policy Council.
Before joining Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Haley worked for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for over a decade.
Navy secretary – John Phelan
Businessman and Republican megadonor John Phelan has been nominated to head up the Navy.
Phelan, who has no military experience, will deliver “real results for the Navy” and the US and will be a “tremendous force” for Naval service members, Trump said.
Jimmy Kimmel has detailed a potential flaw in Donald Trump’s plan to impose hefty tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional levy on Chinese goods and services.
The president-elect announced on Tuesday that he plans to introduce a 25 percent tariff on “all products” entering the US from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 percent tariff on China, prompting fears he has set the stage for a bitter global trade war ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025.
James Liddell has the story.
Google users have a question: who pays for tariffs?
The phrase exploded in Google searches in late October and saw a massive spike again on Monday night. Those searches are no doubt driven by Trump’s insistence on levying tariffs on foreign-made goods. It appears a lot of people voted for Trump, but only thought after the fact to understand what those tariffs might mean for their wallets.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Nearly one month after he won the 2024 presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump and his team have reached a deal to formally begin the transition process while avoiding the use of any federal resources or taxpayer dollars.
In a statement, incoming White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said Trump was “entering the next phase of his administration’s transition by executing a Memorandum of Understanding with President Joe Biden’s White House” that will enable incoming administration personnel to begin working with their outgoing counterparts.
Andrew Feinberg reports from West Palm Beach, Florida.
Mexico and Canada are taking Trump seriously and literally over tariff threat
Eric Garcia writes:
On Monday evening, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office. He also announced he would levy an additional 10 percent tariff on products from China until its government begins to address the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.
None of this should be surprising, as Trump repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs throughout the 2024 campaign. When he spoke at the Economic Club of Chicago in October, he brushed off concerns about the economic impact the heavy fees would have on Americans, calling China a “very stupid country.”
Continue reading...
Donald Trump Jr said his father has discussed banning mainstream media journalists from the White House press briefing room.
The president-elect’s son said on his podcast, Triggered with Donald Trump Jr, that they were considering opening up the briefing room to podcasters like Joe Rogan when asked if it was “time to take away” seats belonging to traditional media.
Rhian Lubin has the story.
