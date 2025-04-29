Trump’s first 100 days marked with lowest approval rating of any US president in decades: Live
President Trump brushes off his historic approval ratings lows and condemns the polls as ‘FAKE’ as he marks his 100th day in office
Donald Trump’s approval ratings have slumped to historic lows as his second administration rings in its first 100 days.
The president’s first three months in office have been defined by tough immigration crackdowns, tariff wars, and the dismantling of federal government departments driven by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.
As Trump continues to aggressively enact his sweeping America First agenda, a spate of new polling suggests waning public support for signature issues such as the economy and slashing the size of government. He has now garnered the lowest 100-day approval rating in about eight decades – topping his previous record in 2017.
The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll pits Trump’s approval rating at just 39 percent, slipping from 45 percent around the time of his inauguration in January. A new New York Times-Siena College poll suggests that 42 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing.
Just before midnight on Monday, the president brushed off the waning approval ratings and stated: “The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE!”
House Democrat introduces 7 articles of impeachment against Trump
Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar has introduced seven articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.
Thanedar, 70, became the first Democrat to try and impeach the president or officials of his administration.
The articles of impeachment, which are unlikely to go anywhere in the GOP-controlled House, are against a raft of the president’s actions since returning to office three months ago. They include the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man sent to El Salvador because of an “administrative error,” and DOGE slashing funds without Congress' approval.
“I have just introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump,” Thanedar wrote on X Monday. “Donald Trump is not above the law, and when he ignores the constitution, he should be held accountable.”
200 lawsuits, 142 executive orders, and 24 days golfing: Inside Trump’s first 100 days
One hundred days into his second term in the White House and Donald Trump has commanded a chaotic reordering of the federal government, the nation’s economy and targeted virtually every aspect of American life.
He broke records — including his own — introducing tariffs and executive orders, and he faces more than 200 lawsuits against him and his administration.
Below, The Independent’s data correspondent Alicja Hagopian and senior reporter Alex Woodward explore the numbers behind the beginning of Trump’s second term, from a crashing stock market to mass deportations and purges of the federal workforce.
Trump’s first 100 days by the numbers
Carney remains defiant in wake of Trump's 51st U.S. state comments
After Donald Trump again repeated proposals to annex Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney remained defiant.
Hours before Carney’s Liberal Party won Canada's federal election, Trump again called for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state.
The president promised to bolster the Canadian military and said that businesses would “QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES if Canada becomes the cherished 51st.”
Later Monday, Carney posted a video on X with the message: “This is Canada – and we decide what happens here.”
A hundred days of ‘missing’ Melania Trump
At the end of January, after Donald Trump was ensconced in the White House for the second time, NPR reported that his wife, Melania, would be returning to Washington “with significant experience under her belt”.
“One thing’s definite,” the NPR host concluded, “the public is going to be seeing more of Melania Trump.”
While Donald Trump has barely been out of the news, the first lady has hardly been spotted. Even after a public show of affection in Italy at the Pope’s funeral over the weekend, the couple reportedly went their separate ways the minute they landed in America.
Alex Hannaford looks at what is going on.
A hundred days of ‘missing’ Melania Trump
Trump brags that he hurt MAGA ally Pierre Poilievre in Canada election
Canada's incumbent Liberal Party staged a powerful comeback after riding a wave of anti-Donald Trump animosity to victory in the country’s federal elections.
And even though his support was the kiss of death to Canada's conservatives, Trump himself apparently couldn't help taking credit.
"You know, until I came along, remember that the conservative was leading by 25 points," the mercurial president admitted and/or boasted in an interview with The Atlantic published on Monday.
"Then I was disliked by enough of the Canadians that I’ve thrown the election into a close call, right? I don’t even know if it’s a close call.”
Trump brags that he hurt MAGA ally Pierre Poilievre in Canada election
Trump signs order targeting immigration ahead of 100th day in office
Donald Trump signed three more executive orders on Monday concerning policing, immigration enforcement and English proficiency for truck drivers.
The law enforcement order looks to bolster both state and local police forces with better pay, cast-off military equipment and free legal support.
The immigration order directs Attorney General Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to “identify sanctuary jurisdictions” – a place that refuses to fully cooperate with the administration’s efforts to arrest undocumented migrants – and take steps to withhold federal funding from the areas.
A third executive order seeks to enforce existing rules that require professional truck drivers to be proficient in English, stating it “should be a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers.”
Trump taunts Taylor Swift over Chiefs Super Bowl loss during Eagles visit
President Donald Trump made a jab at Taylor Swift while the Philadelphia Eagles were at the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2025 Super Bowl win.
“I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?” he said during a speech.
Swift attended the big game in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome to show her support for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were not able to overcome the Eagles’ early lead and lost with a final score of 40-22.
After winning the Super Bowl back in February, the Eagles received an invitation to the White House to commemorate their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brittany Miller has the details.
Trump taunts Taylor Swift over Chiefs Super Bowl loss during Eagles visit
Analysis: Why Crimea matters so much to Putin – and now Trump
Crimea is footnoted in British history for the Earl of Cardigan and his disastrous leading of the Charge of the Light Brigade, writes The Independent’s world affairs editor, Sam Kiley.
To Vladimir Putin, it’s where history itself must turn.
Donald Trump, taking an 18th-century might-is-right approach, has said that the peninsula was captured without a fight by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 and therefore should stay in Putin’s fist.
Of all the 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory taken after Russia invaded Crimea 11 years ago and launched its wider Anschluss in 2022, Crimea is the greatest Russian prize.
Whoever controls Sevastopol is likely to dominate the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
Read the full analysis piece here:
Why Crimea matters so much to Putin – and now Trump
Trump rages at ‘fake polls’ as approval rating nosedives
Just before midnight on the eve of his 100th day in office, Donald Trump raged at the “fake news” and their so-called “fake” polls.
As the president continues to enact his sweeping agenda, a spate of new polling suggests waning public support for signature issues such as the economy and slashing the size of government.
The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll pits his approval rating at just 39 percent in March, slipping from 46 percent two months prior. A new New York Times-Siena College poll suggests that 42 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing.
Trump, however, maintains that the polls – and the news outlets they come from – are “fake” and he is doing a “great” job.
“The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE! We are doing GREAT, better than ever before.
Earlier in the day, Trump railed against “FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments