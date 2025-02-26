Trump live updates: Trump threatens to sue writers who use anonymous sourcing in latest attack on US media
President holds first Cabinet meeting of new administration, with Elon Musk set to attend
Donald Trump launched yet another attack on the media, threatening to sue those that use anonymous sourcing or off-the-record quotes, from people he claims do not exist. The president suggested he would even create “some NICE NEW LAW!!!”
The Trump administration's first cabinet meeting will take place at 11 a.m. today and will include Elon Musk, who is not a cabinet member. Over the weekend, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) caused chaos by emailing all federal workers, asking them to justify their jobs or risk losing them.
Many agency heads instructed their staff to ignore the email. Seemingly to make sure everyone was on the same page ahead of the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social: “ALL CABINET MEMBERS ARE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON. The Media will see that at the Cabinet Meeting this morning!!!”
The president has also invited controversy by posting a bizarre AI video on Truth Social imagining post-war Gaza as a dystopian luxury beach resort, the clip featuring Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, gold statues and raining cash.
Donald Trump has announced a plan to sell American citizenship to “high-level” wealthy foreigners who create U.S. jobs via $5m “gold cards”, quipping that Russian oligarchs would use the program.
Trump says 'GREAT JOB' by pilots of Southwest flight that narrowly avoided collision in Chicago
President Donald Trump has weighed in on the latest near tragedy at America’s airports, lauding the pilots of a Southwest flight landing in Chicago for avoiding a collision with a private jet.
He wrote on Truth Social: “GREAT JOB BY THE SOUTHWEST PILOTS IN CHICAGO. A NEARLY TRAGIC CLOSE CALL. PERHAPS SUSPEND THE PILOTS LICENSE OF THE OTHER PLANE, WHO MUST HAVE BEEN ‘SLEEPING!’”
Here’s our report on the near miss:
Passenger plane narrowly avoids private jet collision in terrifying moment on runway
Trump administration unveils plan to tackle surging egg prices
The Trump administration has announced its plan to try and tackle surging egg prices — thought to have been a day one priority for President Donald Trump.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins rolled out the five-part plan on Wednesday but acknowledged that it could take some time before consumers see an effect at the checkout counter.
The plan calls for $500 million in investment to help farmers bolster biosecurity measures, $400 million in aid for farmers whose flocks have been impacted by avian flu, $100 million to research and potentially develop vaccines and therapeutics for U.S. chicken flocks and explore rolling back what the administration sees as restrictive animal welfare rules in some states.
Rollins also stated that the administration is discussing the import of approximately 70 million to 100 million eggs from other countries in the coming months.
Rollins stated that the administration expects egg prices to continue rising as the Easter holiday approaches, a period known for historically high demand.
Here’s Rollins speaking outside the White House this morning:
White House now claiming 'everybody knew' who DOGE administrator was — despite first refusing to say...
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked this morning about the sudden announcement yesterday that Amy Gleason is the administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency and why they hadn’t said so sooner.
The government was literally taken to court for failing to identify who was leading DOGE.
Here’s Alex Woodward’s report:
White House finally reveals name of DOGE administrator after refusing to say
Pastor with ties to Pete Hegseth claimed slavery promoted ‘affection between the races’ in the south
Doug Wilson, founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), wrote in his 1996 book Southern Slavery: As It Was, that there had “never been a multi-racial society which has existed with such mutual intimacy and harmony in the history of the world.”
Pete Hegseth’s church, Pilgrim Hill Reformed Fellowship outside Nashville, Tennessee, is reportedly a member of CREC, which has congregations in nearly all 50 states and several foreign countries.
Mike Bedigan has more.
Pastor with ties to Hegseth claimed slavery promoted ‘affection between the races’
White House says Cabinet secretaries take direction from DOGE
Speaking to reporters this morning about Elon Musk's attendance at the first Cabinet meeting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Elon is working with the Cabinet secretaries and their staff every single day to identify waste, fraud, and abuse at these respective agencies.”
She added: “All of the Cabinet secretaries take the advice and direction of DOGE.”
Senate Judiciary committee to hear from two controversial Trump picks
There are confirmation hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee for John Sauer and Harmeet Dhillon today.
Sauer, Trump’s pick for solicitor general, argued for his immunity in front of appeals court judges and the Supreme Court. He notably did not deny that the kind of immunity he demanded included a shield of criminal liability for a president who orders the assassination of his rivals.
Dhillon, Trump’s pick for assistant attorney general for civil rights, is an election conspiracy theorist whose firm backed attention-grabbing lawsuits on behalf of right-wing activists against gender-affirming care, as well as school policies and state and local laws designed to protect LGBT+ people.
Trump threatens writers who use anonymous sourcing with legal action and possible new laws
Donald Trump has threatened to sue writers who use anonymous sources or off-the-record quotes in books and in the media in general, claiming they are made up and the people often do not exist.
The president even suggested creating a “NICE NEW LAW” to stop the practice, which would likely immediately run into First Amendment court challenges.
Here’s what he wrote on Truth Social this morning:
As a President who is being given credit for having the Best Opening Month of any President in history, quite naturally, here come the Fake books and stories with the so-called “anonymous,” or “off the record,” quotes. At some point I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general, to find out whether or not these “anonymous sources” even exist, which they largely do not. They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty. I’ll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!
Kash Patel privately agreed to hire an experienced deputy FBI director. Then Trump picked a loyalist
The new FBI Director reportedly privately agreed with an FBI agent advocacy group to install an active special agent to serve as deputy director – only to then have Trump choose an inexperienced and controversial loyalist instead.
Ariana Baio reports.
Kash Patel privately agreed to hire an experienced deputy FBI director
Trump insists all cabinet members are 'EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON'
As Donald Trump prepares to hold his first cabinet meeting today, with Elon Musk, a non-cabinet member, in attendance, the president wants to ensure everyone is on message.
This follows the chaos and confusion caused by Musk’s email to federal workers over the weekend, which many agency heads had to tell their staff to ignore.
Here’s what Trump wrote on Truth Social a few moments ago:
Trump says Ukraine started the war with Russia. His top man in the Senate disagrees
Here’s Eric Garcia on John Thune and his disagreement with the U.S. decision to vote against the United Nations resolution on the war in Ukraine earlier this week, a position that puts him at odds with the president’s recent comments on the conflict.
