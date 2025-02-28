Trump live updates: Zelensky visits White House after president’s insults; judge blocks DOGE’s mass firings
California justice rules Office of Personnel Management ‘does not have any authority whatsoever’ to remove probationary staff from any agency other than its own
A California federal judge has ordered the U.S. government’s Office of Personnel Management to temporarily rescind directives ordering the mass firings of probationary employees at dozens of federal agencies, a major blow to Donald Trump’s administration as it attempts to drastically downsize the state under the guidance of Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“Congress has given the authority to hire and fire to the agencies themselves,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled in San Francisco on Thursday.
“The Office of Personnel Management does not have any authority whatsoever under any statute in the history of the universe to hire and fire employees at another agency.”
U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile became the latest foreign leader to visit Trump at the White House yesterday, following in the footsteps of French President Emmanuel Macron and setting the stage for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s arrival on Friday.
While securing peace in Ukraine was top of the agenda between Trump and Starmer, the president also signaled that there may be good news for Britain regarding a trade deal and accepted a historic second invitation for a state visit from King Charles III.
Schiff shades Trump as he meets Zelensky
Senator Adam Schiff, one of Donald Trump’s main foes, throws shade at the president as he meets with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rubio thanks Mexican officials for anti-drug efforts, State Department says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Mexico for its efforts to boost border security and fight drug trafficking in a meeting with high-level Mexican officials on Thursday, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.
"Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Mexico's actions to secure our common border, including deploying 10,000 National Guard troops, as well as major seizures of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals, and the expulsion of 29 major cartel figures to stand trial for their crimes, making both our nations safer," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
Watch: Trump greets Zelensky at White House
President Donald Trump greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrived at the White House, joking to the press: “He's all dressed up today.”
Zelensky, always dressed in combat clothing, is dressed in a black sweater.
Zelensky met with bipartisan group of senators ahead of White House meeting
‘I believe there are misunderstandings’ in Trump administration approach to trade, says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Friday that he has “very little hope” of changing President Donald Trump’s mind about implementing a wholesale tariff of 25% on all EU products, following his trip to Washington earlier this week.
“I believe there are misunderstandings” and “misconceptions in the trade approach” of the Trump administration," Macron said during a news conference while visiting Portugal. He added that labeling the value-added tax, which is applied to all local and foreign goods and services in France, as a tariff is “factually false.”
Macron argued tariffs are “bad for everyone” because they lead to price increases. “The United States has nothing to gain from them,” he stated.
He warned that if the U.S. decision is confirmed, Europeans would respond with “reciprocal tariffs.”
With reporting from the Associated Press
Starmer provokes diplomatic row by refusing to back Canada against Trump’s 51st state plan
A diplomatic row has exploded after Sir Keir Starmer declined to back Canada against Donald Trump’s ambitions to turn it into the 51st state of the USA.
A Conservative MP in Canada and a former ambassador are among those to criticise the UK prime minister for failing to stand up for their country.
Mr Trump has made repeatedly made calls for Canada to become America’s 51st state in recent months, including a claim that without a massive subsidy from the US “Canada ceases to exist as a viable country”.
The backlash followed The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg challenging Sir Keir on his position on Canada during a press conference after the meeting between the US president and prime minister.
David Maddox reports.
Diplomatic row over Starmer refusing to back Canada against Trump’s 51st state plan
Hegseth confirms report Trump loosened constraints on who can be hit with airstrikes and special ops raids
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth tweeted from his personal account to confirm CBS News's report that President Donald Trump has rolled back constraints on American commanders' authorization of airstrikes and special operation raids outside conventional battlefields, broadening the range of people who can be targeted.
The network cited U.S. officials with knowledge of the policy shift in its reporting.
CBS notes that “the quiet but seismic recalibration dismantles Biden-era mandates and signals a return to more aggressive counterterrorism policies Trump first instituted in his first term.”
During his first overseas trip earlier this month, the defense secretary met with senior U.S. military leaders from U.S. Africa Command in Germany and signed a directive easing policy constraints and executive oversight on airstrikes and the deployment of American commandos.
In response to the news item on X, Hegseth tweeted: “Correct.”
Watch LIVE: Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the White House for talks with Donald Trump
Zelensky has visited the White House on four previous occasions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the White House on four previous occasions, including once before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- September 1, 2021
- December 21, 2022
- September 22, 2023
- December 11-12, 2023
Zelensky’s previous direct engagements with President Donald Trump are also notable:
- September 25, 2019: Zelenskyy met Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York, following the controversial "do us a favor" call that led to Trump’s first impeachment.
- September 27, 2024: The two met amid tensions over Ukraine’s defense and the U.S. election. Trump told Fox News that they both wanted a "fair deal" to end the conflict.
- December 7, 2024: In Paris, Zelenskyy, Trump, and President Macron discussed peace, security guarantees for Ukraine, and preventing future aggression.
- February 12, 2025: Trump and Zelenskyy spoke by phone about ending Russian aggression, following Trump’s call with President Putin.
