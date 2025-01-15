Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio set for Senate grilling as Newsom issues call for Trump to visit LA: Live
President-elect’s picks for attorney general and secretary of state among those facing senators on Wednesday
Donald Trump’s nominees to be the next US attorney general and secretary of state, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio, are among the latest batch of cabinet picks set for Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday.
Florida Attorney General Bondi has been accused of amplifing Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election and represented him at his first impeachment trial in 2019 while Rubio was once a bitter rival to the president-elect for the Republican presidential nomination, trading bitter insults in 2016.
Chris Wright (secretary of energy), John Ratcliffe (CIA director), Sean Duffy, (secretary of transportation) and Russell Vought (director of the Office of Management and Budget) also have hearings scheduled today with the relevant committees.
The sextet follow in the footsteps of Pete Hegseth, the president-elect’s choice for secretary of defense, who endured a fiery hearing on Tuesday in which he called for the return of “American warriors” at the Pentagon but faced aggressive questioning about his checkered personal history and was heckled by spectators.
Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has invited Trump to visit Los Angeles to witness the devastation wrought by January’s wildfires, rather than merely criticize the emergency response from social media.
More Trump nominees facing Senate confirmation hearings today
Good morning!
Following yesterday’s Pete Hegseth drama on Capitol Hill, a number of other people nominated by the president-elect for top cabinet position will face the senators on Wednesday.
Here’s who’s on the menu:
- Pam Bondi, attorney general nominee - Senate Judiciary Committee 9.30am (all times ET)
- Chris Wright, secretary of energy - Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee 10am
- Marco Rubio, secretary of state - Senate Foreign Relations Committee 10am
- John Ratcliffe, director of the Central Intelligence Agency - Senate Intelligence Committee 10am
- Sean Duffy, secretary of transportation - Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee 10am
- Russell Vought, director of Office of Management and Budget - Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, 1pm
Bondi and Rubio are the most intriguing names in that lineup, with the Florida Attorney General (who replaced the ill-fated Matt Gaetz) accused of amplifing Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election and known for representing him at his first impeachment trial in 2019 while Rubio was once a bitter rival to the president-elect for the Republican presidential nomination, trading bitter insults in 2016.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had been due to have her confirmation hearing on becoming secretary of the Department of Homeland Security but that has now been postponed until Friday, we understand, with Congress waiting on a little outstanding paperwork from the FBI.
