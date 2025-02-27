Trump live: Mexico, Canada tariffs will take effect on March 4 and levy on China will double, president says
President claims drugs ‘still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels’
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada will take effect on March 4 as scheduled, due to the continued influx of drugs into the U.S. from those countries.
Trump announced that China will incur an extra 10 percent charge on that day, according to a post on his Truth Social platform.
The president held his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with Elon Musk in attendance. He explained the workings of DOGE and admitted to mistakes, including accidentally axing an Ebola prevention program.
On Thursday, U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will become the latest foreign leader to visit the president at the White House, following in the footsteps of French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, with Ukraine once more top of the agenda.
The Trump administration has seen an order requiring it to unfreeze roughly $2 billion in foreign aid payments temporarily blocked after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts moved to intervene and place a lower court’s ruling on hold.
Roberts stepped in just hours before a Wednesday’s midnight deadline arrived. His decision gives the plaintiffs until noon on Friday to respond.
Trump and Starmer talks to focus on Ukraine and defense
Arguably, the most anticipated talks center around Ukraine. The U.K. has vowed to take a proactive role in future peace processes, including sending troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will discuss this plan further with President Donald Trump today at the White House.
There are still some differences of opinion between the US and Europe, which European nations hope can be bridged. British Embassy sources say: “The prime minister will be clear that there can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine and will recognize the need for Europe to play its part on global defense and step up for the good of collective European security.”
In that vein, Sir Keir will tout the U.K.’s recently announced increase in defense spending — “the biggest sustained increase in [British] defense spending since the Cold War”.
By 2027, the UK will spend 2.5 percent of its GDP on defense, increasing from the current 2.3 percent—an uptick of approximately £13.4 billion ($17 billion) annually. The plan is to raise that to 3 percent of GDP by 2035, which U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth described as a "strong step from an enduring partner.
The prime minister also hopes the U.S. will provide security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. The so-called “backstop” would act as a deterrent for Russia from breaking any ceasefire agreement.
On the flight over to Washington, D.C., Prime Minister Starmer said: “The reason I say the backstop is so important is that the security guarantee has to be sufficient to deter Putin from coming again. Because my concern is if there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him the opportunity to wait and to come again because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious, I think, for all to see.”
A senior U.S. administration official said: “Those discussions about the modality of the security guarantee are ongoing with the caveats [Other SAO] mentioned — that there is no U.S. boots on the ground [and no specific guarantee of funding for future warfighting written into the mineral deal with Ukraine], [...] But this is obviously something that's very high on our European allies’ agenda, looking at what that looks like, seeing what their defense capabilities provide them.”
The official continued: “Whatever force there is is less a deterrent than a peacekeeping force, then I think that would be broadly more popular for many nations. So the type of force depends very much on the political settlement that is made to end the war, and I think that trade-off is part of what the leaders today are going to be discussing.”
Separately, Sir Keir also said: “The world is becoming ever more dangerous, and it is more important than ever that we are united with our allies. A stable economy, secure borders and national security are the foundations of my Plan for Change, and the U.S.-U.K. relationship is integral to delivering them. These principles will be at the heart of discussions with President Trump today. There are huge opportunities for us to deepen our special relationship, deliver growth and security, and improve the lives of working people in both our great nations.”
Watch: Putin warns ‘western elites’ undermining Russia-US peace talks
Putin warns ‘western elites’ undermining Russia-US peace talks
Trump and Starmer to discuss further cooperation on AI
Another topic the British delegation wishes to discuss is artificial intelligence.
An embassy statement said: “Both countries are world leaders in AI and advanced technologies, and the prime minister will be looking to build on these strong foundations to create jobs and economic growth.
“The discussion will have a particular focus on the opportunities that further technology partnerships could deliver. These include a greater alignment on top technologies where we share world-leading expertise like quantum and AI, and a deeper partnership on space.
“The U.S. and U.K. are the only two Western countries with trillion-dollar technology eco-systems, and the prime minister will make the case for further integration between the two countries’ tech sectors to make them the most efficient, ambitious technology sectors in the world.
“These discussions take place [against] a backdrop of deepening science, innovation, and technology collaboration between both countries. In AI, researchers from both sides of the Atlantic have dedicated research exchange programs to share knowledge and expertise in delivering the next wave of cutting-edge innovations that improve people’s lives in areas such as personalized care, autonomous surgeries, and cancer diagnosis – on top of a broader AI partnership.”
Trump and Starmer to talk trade
Diplomatic sources say, “The U.K. and the U.S. share a unique and historic relationship, based on shared values and a mutual commitment to economic and defense cooperation.” The UK is looking to discuss trade with President Trump in the wake of his recent tariff announcement.
The British Embassy says: “The U.K. and the U.S. have one of the biggest trading relationships of any two countries in the world, worth around $400 billion and generating over 2.5 million jobs across both countries. It is a fair and balanced trading relationship, without significant deficits in either direction. Our investment relationship is unwavering, worth over $1.5 trillion.
“Prime Minister Starmer will discuss ways to stimulate growth, jobs and wealth for British and American people by accelerating bilateral trade and investment across goods and services.”
U.S. expresses concern about U.K. forcing Apple to spy on iPhone users
U.S. officials have expressed concern over reports that the UK government has compelled Apple to spy on its users.
In recent days, numerous reports have indicated that the U.K. served Apple with a secret document that required it to build a “backdoor” into its devices so that British spies could access users’ data.
The order would have weakened security not just for U.K. users but across the world, reports have suggested.
Andrew Griffin reports.
US expresses concern about UK forcing Apple to spy on iPhone users
What’s on the agenda for Trump’s meeting with the UK PM?
Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip on Monday, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will visit the White House today. Both visits will follow the same format.
This will be Sir Keir’s third visit to the White House in just seven months, but his first with President Donald Trump in office. The visit is being closely watched in the U.K., with one former British ambassador to the US calling it “one of the most consequential meetings of a British prime minister and president that we have had since the Second World War.”
The two leaders have met once before in person, sharing a two-hour meal together at Trump Tower in New York in September. They have also spoken several times on the phone. According to the British Embassy, Sir Keir will also “relay warm regards to President Trump and the American people from His Majesty the King and the Royal Family” during his visit.
The British prime minister's agenda includes issues related to prosperity and security for working people. The special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. is critical to delivering growth and security, and further collaboration on AI and tech is planned. Sir Keir will reiterate the shared commitment to reaching a durable and lasting peace in Ukraine and the need for Europe to step up to the challenge.
Trump says Mexico, Canada tariffs will take effect on March 4 and levy on China will double
President Donald Trump says he plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday and double the 10 percent universal tariff on imports from China.
On Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social that illicit drugs like fentanyl are being smuggled into the United States at “unacceptable levels,” and that imposing import taxes would compel other countries to crack down on trafficking.
“We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” the president wrote. “China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date.”
The prospect of rising tariffs has already thrown the global economy into turmoil. Consumers voice concerns about worsening inflation and the potential damage to the auto sector if America’s two largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, are hit with taxes.
The potential for higher prices and slower growth could provoke political backlash for Trump, who promised voters during last year’s presidential election that he could swiftly reduce the inflation rate, which surged during President Joe Biden’s term.
However, Trump also campaigned on implementing sweeping tariffs, which he plans to introduce on April 2 by adjusting tariffs to align with the taxes he believes other countries impose on American goods.
“The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect,” Trump said as part of his Thursday social media post.
Mexican and Canadian officials are in Washington today for talks with their U.S. counterparts to discuss a solution to the threatened tariffs on goods before Tuesday.
Speaker claims ‘paid protesters’ disrupting GOP town halls — then backtracks when asked for proof
House Speaker Mike Johnson baselessly claimed that the angry constituents raging at GOP lawmakers in town halls over DOGE’s drastic cuts and layoffs were “paid protesters,” only to backtrack when CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pressed him for evidence.
Justin Baragona has the story.
Mike Johnson claims ‘paid protesters’ are disrupting GOP town halls — then backtracks
What you need to know about the Trump administration’s new illegal immigrant registry
The U.S. government will soon require all individuals residing in the country without legal documentation to register with federal authorities, immigration officials have announced.
Failure to comply could result in fines, imprisonment, or both.
According to a statement released by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, the registry will be mandatory for all individuals aged 14 and older without legal status.
Each person must register and provide their fingerprints and address.
Parents or guardians of individuals under 14 must ensure their registration.
The registry is the latest move related to Donald Trump’s campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration to the U.S.
