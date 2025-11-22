Trump gloats over ‘traitor’ MTG’s decision to quit as MAGA left reeling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has reacted with glee to his former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene’s decision to resign from Congress, once again calling her a “traitor” and claiming she was quitting because he wouldn’t return her calls.

In a lengthy Truth Social post early Saturday morning, the president called her Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, referencing a previous post in which he said he was changing her surname because “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!.” He claimed her decision to leave Congress was because she feared a Trump-backed primary election challenger.

The decision to leave Congress by the Georgia Republican – one of Trump’s highest profile and most controversial supporters – has left some in the MAGA movement delighted, but others questioning where the movement currently stands.

Trump wrote: “Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it “quits.” Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her. For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD.”

In an abrupt change of tone, the president added: “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT.”

open image in gallery Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump, announced her resignation from Congress on Friday, before the midterm election ( Getty Images )

Earlier, Rachel Scott, ABC News Senior Political Correspondent, said she spoke with Trump about Greene’s resignation on the phone late Friday night.

“I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great,” Trump told Scott, according to her X post.

The president reportedly added that Greene did not give him a heads-up before announcing her decision. “It doesn't matter, you know, but I think it's great. I think she should be happy," he said.

Greene has recently clashed with Trump over several issues, most intensely over her push to release remaining government files on the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The president has fought for months to stop the files being released, calling the demands a “Democrat hoax,” but has agreed to do so in the wake of Republicans led by Greene and Thomas Massie revolting against GOP leadership. Trump was friends with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s but has insisted he knew nothing about the financier’s crimes. Trump himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the Epstein case.

After she criticized Trump for not acting sooner, the president called her a “ranting lunatic” and backed a potential primary challenger.

Greene announced her resignation in a video message and a statement on Friday, writing, “I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious,” she added. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Her final day in office will be January 5.

MAGA responds to Greene’s resignation

News of Greene’s resignation has delighted and worried different wings of the MAGA movement.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican who led the bipartisan effort alongside her to release the Epstein files, said he’d miss Greene “tremendously.”

“I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I’ll miss her tremendously. She embodies what a true Representative should be,” Massie wrote on X.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, an influential supporter of the president, criticized Greene for resigning ahead of the midterms.

“So she’s deliberately trying to make it so that Republicans are down a vote to screw Trump over ahead of 2026,” Loomer wrote on X. “She will probably get a deal with CNN or MSDNC to s***talk Trump all day throughout the midterms. She wants the Democrats to win.”

open image in gallery Trump called Greene a 'ranting lunatic' on social media last week after her public criticism of his foreign policy and demands to release Epstein files ( AFP via Getty Images )

Evan Kilgore, a right-wing commentator, shared a photo of MAGA members on X, including Loomer, Sen. Ted Cruz, commentator Ben Shapiro, FBI director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, writing, “If this is ‘MAGA’ now… Then I want NOTHING to do with it. I'm out.”

Kilgore added in a follow-up post, “Watching ‘MAGA’ celebrate the resignation of MTG, a woman who has reliability (sic) fought for the American people for 5 years, is disgusting. MAGA is dead.”

Loomer herself responded to the first post, writing: ““Now”. I’ve been with Trump since day one. I’m not going anywhere. You don’t get to push me out over your own irrational hatred. What have you ever done to MAGA?”

Elsewhere, conservative commentator and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens sharply criticized Trump in her response to the news.

“Communications from Trump admin be like: ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene is a traitor for demanding a convicted child rapist have his files released. But we are standing by Mike Huckabee who met with a literal treasonous, Israeli spy, Jonathan Pollard,’” Owens wrote on X with a clown emoji.

Other critics pointed out the unusual contrast between Greene’s resignation and Trump’s surprisingly friendly same-day meeting with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani., someone he and other conservatives had previously branded a “communist” and an “Islamist.”

“MTG turns on Trump and resigns. Mamdani and Trump are new best friends. I am so confused,” Larry Sabato, political analyst and Director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics and a Trump critic, wrote on X.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal news site MeidasTouch Network, said on X, “So the new version of MAGA is that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a traitor, Rand Paul is a RINO, and Zohran Mamdani is great. Got it.”