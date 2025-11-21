Trump says he ‘doesn’t mind’ Mamdani calling him a fascist as they bury the hatchet in stunning press conference: Live updates
Trump anticipated a ‘civil’ meeting with Mamdani, despite insulting each other during New York City’s mayoral race
President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani appeared as a unified front to the nation in the Oval Office Friday, despite their political difference.
In an unexpectedly polite press conference, the two political leaders praised one another for their willingness to collaborate to make New York City more affordable by lowering prices and increasing housing.
Trump said they had more in common than he expected and expressed optimism about the future of New York City under Mamdani’s leadership.
“You’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor,” Trump said with a smile.
During the mayoral race, tensions between the two were high; Trump called Mamdani a “communist,” and Mamdani, who called Trump a “fascist,” used his opposition to the president to appeal to voters.
But when asked about their previously contentious relationship, the two men laughed off their insults and stayed on message that they plan to work together to make Trump’s hometown more affordable and safer.
Trump says ‘I don’t mind’ when asked about Mamdani calling him a fascist
President Donald Trump cut off Zohran Mamdani and patted him on the arm as the New York City Mayor-elect was asked to confirm that he believes Trump is a fascist.
During a high-stakes meeting in the Oval Office Friday, a reporter asked whether Mamdani was “affirming” that he thinks Trump is a “fascist. ” The mayor-elect started to respond: “I’ve spoken about —”
The president, who frequently called Mamdani a “communist” during his mayoral campaign, then interrupted and said with a smile: “That’s ok. You can just say ‘yes.’”
Mamdani, looking at the group of reporters, seemed to grin uncomfortably before saying: “OK.” He waved his hand as if suggesting the next question was welcome.
Trump appears to walk back previous threats to revoke funding to NYC
Just weeks ago, the president was threatening to revoke federal funding to New York City if Mamdani was elected. But Friday, Trump appeared smiley and excited to speak and work with Mamdani to make the city more affordable for New Yorkers.
Jokingly hitting Mamdani’s arm and sharing anecdotes about the recently elected 34-year-old, Trump expressed optimism about the future of his hometown under Mamdani’s leadership and vowed to work with him.
“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him — a big help,” Trump said.
Trump predicts Mamdani will be ‘really great mayor’ for NYC as duo stumps the press in White House love-fest
After months of attacking New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mandani as a “communist” and threatening to strip federal funds from city government if he won this year’s mayoral election, President Donald Trump now says the 34-year-old Democratic Socialist will be “a really great mayor.”
Trump predicts Mamdani will be 'really great mayor' for NYC in White House love-fest
Mamdani and Trump appear as unified front, despite political differences
In an unexpectedly polite press conference, Trump and Mamdani appeared united with one another and working toward the same goal of making New York City more affordable.
Mamdani, whose politics has been characterized as the polar opposite of Trump’s, did not take any bait from reporters who questioned if he thought the president was a “fascist” or if he was welcome in New York City.
Instead, he pivoted the conversation to appear respectful to the president and willing to work with him by putting aside any ideological differences.
Trump, who also appeared laid back and happy, laughed off any mention of the two men trading insults and lifted Mamdani as the future mayor.
“We agree on a lot more than I would have thought,” Trump said.
“I think this mayor can do some things that are going to be really great.”
Watch: Trump laughs as Mamdani refuses to retract past statements about the President
Trump breaks down his ‘punishable by death’ threat to ‘seditious’ Democrats for Fox News host
President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to walk back his demand for a group of six Democratic lawmakers to be executed for what he called “seditious behavior” just a day earlier, telling a right-wing media personality he was speaking of practices in times long past.
Trump expresses confidence in Mamdani's future
“I feel very confident that he can do a good job. I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually.”
Trump addresses 'communist' comment about Mamdani
When confronted with a question about using the word “communist” to describe Mamdani, Trump tempered down some of his anger toward the New York City mayor-elect.
"He's a little out there, but who knows. We're going to see what works. He's going to change also - I changed a lot from when I first came from office,” the president responded.
Trump and Mamdani's joint conference off to a polite start
Despite deep political differences, Mamdani and Trump appeared extremely polite toward one another – discussing aspects they agree on such as housing and affordability in New York City.
Trump congratulated Mamdani on his win saying, “he really ran an incredible race against some incredible people.”
