Trump news – latest: New allegations in Mar-a-Lago boxes case as Trump attorneys ask for Garland meeting
As competition builds for the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination, Donald Trump’s legal woes also continue to mount.
This week, his attorneys called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon over the former president’s handling of classified documents.
In a further development in that case, The Washington Post reports that two members of Donald Trump’s staff moved boxes of documents just a day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago.
The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to the paper, which also reports a “dress rehearsal” of such a move took place even before a subpoena for the boxes was issued.
Mr Trump also appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal hush money case on Tuesday, and E Jean Carroll has amended an outstanding defamation case against the former president to include remarks he made on CNN after he was found liable for her sexual assault in a civil case.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been busily mocking his new 2024 Republican rival Ron DeSantis for the glitchy rollout of his campaign.
Fury in Trump’s inner circle as Fox News host seems to back DeSantis
Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle called out Fox News host Mark Levin on Twitter for tweeting the link to Ron DeSantis’ campaign and accused the conservative commentator of fundraising for the Florida governor.
On Wednesday (24 May) evening, Levin tweeted the link hours after Mr DeSantis announced he would be joining the race for 2024 president.
Immediately, several Trump allies and supporters began criticising Levin for tweeting the link, believing it was an endorsement of Mr DeSantis.
Capitol rioter who put his feet on Pelosi’s desk receives four-year sentence
An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in a widely circulated photo from the US Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in prison - after a judge dismissed his claim of being a passive participant in the mob.
Richard “Bigo” Barnett became one of the faces of the January 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and US District Judge Christopher Cooper said in announcing that sentence that Barnett seemed at times to enjoy the notoriety.
Steve Bannon trial set for May 2024
Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime all of Donald Trump, will stand trial next May on charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, a judge said Thursday.
Bannon’s trial in the “We Build the Wall” case will start May 27, 2024, right after the former president is scheduled to stand trial in the same Manhattan courtroom in an unrelated criminal case.
How Trump-DeSantis’ relationship deteriorated
It wasn’t always this way.
Before Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were leading rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, they were allies.
Trump gave DeSantis’ gubernatorial bid an early boost by tweeting his support even before DeSantis formally entered the race. In his 2018 victory speech, DeSantis made sure to thank the president, saying, “I think we’ll have a great partnership.”
Here’s how DeSantis and Trump’s relationship has evolved — and broken down — as the two face-off to take on Democrat Joe Biden:
Can DeSantis beat Trump? These political veterans aren’t so sure...
He’s a ubiquitous presence in conservative media with a reputation as an anti-woke warrior who has used a compliant state legislature to make Florida a mecca for Trump-era Republicanism.
But if Ron DeSantis wants to be president, he has to defeat Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and prominent Florida politicians aren’t so sure either of those things will ever happen.
Trump and DeSantis' rivalry intensifies
Ron DeSantis ’ entry into the 2024 White House race against former President Donald Trump sets up a clash of the Republican Party’s two leading figures as the Florida governor attempts to topple a man who has dominated the GOP for the last seven years.
Trump, who has established himself as the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination, has spent the months since he launched his own campaign working to hobble the once-ascendant DeSantis, whom he and his team have long viewed as his most serious challenger. DeSantis so far has tried to remain above the fray, ignoring Trump’s escalating attacks on everything from his record to his personality.
Trump dubs DeSantis 2024 launch ‘DISASTER’
Donald Trump mocked the disastrous Twitter Spaces launch of Ron DeSantis’s bid for the White House as he made a bizarre joke about Kim Jong-un.
Wisconsin fake electors trial set to start just before 2024 election
A jury trial in a lawsuit seeking $2.4 million in damages from Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin‘s 10 electoral votes for Donald Trump in 2020 even though he lost is scheduled to begin just two months before the 2024 presidential election.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday scheduled the trial to begin on Sept. 3, 2024, and last one month.
Trump calls E Jean Carroll a stalker
Donald Trump appears to have defamed E Jean Carroll again after calling her a “stalker” for a decade-old social media post in which she called herself a “massive fan” of The Apprentice.
Trump says he understood Bill Barr not pursuing Bidens, now claims double standard
In his latest missal from Truth Social, Donald Trump claims he “was sort of OK” with his Attorney General Bill Barr being reticent to pursue an investigation of allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
The former president then complains: “Now Biden thugs want to indict me, for NOTHING!”
Here’s the full post:
A very interesting situation is taking place. While I was in office, Bill Barr, as Attorney General, was very slow & unenthusiastic about going after Joe & Hunter Biden regarding their possible criminal activity. Much was being reported in the Media. It was hard getting him to move, but I always felt he believed you just don’t go after Presidents, V.P.’s, & Presidential Candidates very cavalierly. I understood that, & was sort of OK with it. Now Biden thugs want to indict me, for NOTHING!
