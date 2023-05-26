✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

As competition builds for the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination, Donald Trump’s legal woes also continue to mount.

This week, his attorneys called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon over the former president’s handling of classified documents.

In a further development in that case, The Washington Post reports that two members of Donald Trump’s staff moved boxes of documents just a day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago.

The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to the paper, which also reports a “dress rehearsal” of such a move took place even before a subpoena for the boxes was issued.

Mr Trump also appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal hush money case on Tuesday, and E Jean Carroll has amended an outstanding defamation case against the former president to include remarks he made on CNN after he was found liable for her sexual assault in a civil case.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been busily mocking his new 2024 Republican rival Ron DeSantis for the glitchy rollout of his campaign.