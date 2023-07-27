Trump hit with more charges as Mar-a-Lago worker added to documents case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Federal prosecutors have added more charges against former president Donald Trump for allegedly obstructing the investigation into whether he unlawfully retained national defence information at his Palm Beach, Florida property.

In a superceding indictment filed late Thursday, prosecutors alleged that Mr Trump called a worker at his Mar-a-Lago club, Carlos De Oliveira, to order the deletion of security camera footage after the Trump Organisation was served with a subpoena as part of the probe into Mr Trump’s possession of documents with classification markings after the end of his presidency.

Mr De Oliveira, who has also been charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice, subsequently told another Mar-a-Lago employee that “the boss” wanted the footage deleted before it could be provided to the grand jury investigating the presence of classified documents at the club.

The longtime Mar-a-Lago worker is also charged with lying to FBI agents about his role in assisting in the moving of boxes containing classified documents at different points during the investigation.

Walt Nauta, Mr Trump’s valet and co-defendant, was also charged with conspiring with Mr De Oliveira to obstruct justice by participating in efforts to have the surveillance at issue deleted, and Mr Trump has been hit with another count of obstruction of justice for asking for the footage to be deleted.

More follows...