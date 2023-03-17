✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Numerous Trump staff members and advisers have reportedly been subpoenaed as part of the special counsel investigation into classifed documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, continuing to dismiss the “FAKE INVESTIGATIONS BY RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRAT PROSECUTORS”, the former president posted a new 2024 campaign-style video about how he would prevent the Third World War. Specifically, he calls for the complete dismantling of “the entire globalist neo-con establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars”.

Despite the defiant tone, an attorney for the former president has admitted that it is now “more probable” that the former president will be indicted on criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Joe Tacopina told NewsNation that – while he hopes “justice will prevail” – he believes it is looking more likely that Mr Trump may face charges.

Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen concluded his testimony in the case on Wednesday as Manhattan prosecutors ramp up the probe into whether the former president falsified business records when making a $130,0000 payment to Daniels days before the 2016 election.