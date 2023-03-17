Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago staff get subpoenas as Trump lays out 2024 plan to stop World War III
Follow all the latest news from Trumpworld
Numerous Trump staff members and advisers have reportedly been subpoenaed as part of the special counsel investigation into classifed documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Meanwhile, continuing to dismiss the “FAKE INVESTIGATIONS BY RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRAT PROSECUTORS”, the former president posted a new 2024 campaign-style video about how he would prevent the Third World War. Specifically, he calls for the complete dismantling of “the entire globalist neo-con establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars”.
Despite the defiant tone, an attorney for the former president has admitted that it is now “more probable” that the former president will be indicted on criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Joe Tacopina told NewsNation that – while he hopes “justice will prevail” – he believes it is looking more likely that Mr Trump may face charges.
Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen concluded his testimony in the case on Wednesday as Manhattan prosecutors ramp up the probe into whether the former president falsified business records when making a $130,0000 payment to Daniels days before the 2016 election.
Who will be Trump’s running mate?
“A lot of people are right now auditioning,” Trump boasted to supporters in Florida last month.
Trump's VP? Some in GOP already jockeying for consideration
The first Republican presidential primaries are nearly a year away and the candidate field is unsettled
Florida plans to revoke hotel liquor licence over drag show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is moving to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show, a crackdown that comes as the Republican governor looks to shore up his conservative credentials ahead of an expected 2024 presidential bid.
The state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed an administrative complaint earlier this week against the Hyatt Regency Miami for hosting the Christmas-themed show.
Read more:
Florida aims to revoke hotel's liquor license for drag show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is moving to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show
Former editor of Jewish newspaper charged for grabbing Capitol riot offence
A former top editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City was arrested Thursday on charges that he interfered with police officers who were trying to protect the US Capitol during the January 6 riot.
Elliot Resnick, 39, was chief editor of The Jewish Press when he joined the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January 2021, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.
More details:
Former editor of Jewish newspaper is charged for grabbing Capitol officer on Jan 6
A former top editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City has been arrested on charges that he interfered with police officers who were trying to protect the US Capitol from a mob of Donald Trump supporters on January 6
Trump firmly ahead of DeSantis in new poll
Donald Trump remains firmly on top of the Republican field for 2024, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday.
The survey showed the former president with a strong lead over his most competitive potential 2024 rival, the undeclared Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, in both head-to-head matchups and broader contests with other Republicans in the field.
John Bowden reports.
New poll places Trump firmly ahead of DeSantis
Former president has turned his fire squarely on the former governor as media coverage swirls around DeSantis 2024 speculation
GOP congressman faces questions over $25k funds for child burial garden
A Republican congressman who was recently criticised for misrepresenting his educational background is now facing scrutiny after he refused to explain what happened to money he raised to build a burial garden for children.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
GOP congressman faces questions over $25k funds for child burial garden
The only person willing to back up Andy Ogle’s explanation is a man who was accused of defrauding the federal government in 2016
Lindsey Graham slammed for provoking ‘dangerous escalation’ with Russia
Russia’s ambassador to the United States slammed Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for suggesting that the United States shoot down any Russian planes if they “ever get near another US asset flying in international waters”.
Eric Garcia reports.
Lindsey Graham slammed for provoking ‘dangerous escalation’ with Russia over US drone
Russia’s ambassador to the United States says Grahams’s calls ‘go beyond common sense’
Whoopi Goldberg apologises after using slur in reference to Trump
Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for using a pejorative word on the latest episode of The View.
Following Wednesday’s (15 March) episode of the American talk series, the co-host came under brief fire for her use of a dated slur while discussing former US President Donald Trump’s current legal battles.
Inga Parkel reports.
Whoopi Goldberg apologises after using slur in reference to Donald Trump on The View
‘I should have thought a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t,’ host said
Trump inner circle hit with numerous subpoenas in special counsel probe: report
At least two dozen people close to Donald Trump, ranging from inner circle aides to staff members at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, have been subpoeanaed as part of the special counsel investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents, CNN reports.
“They’re casting an extremely wide net – anyone and everyone who might have seen something,” an anonmyous source familiar with the investigation told the broadcaster.
Investigators have spoken with a Mar-a-Lago staff member seen on security footage moving boxes and called Trump adviser Margo Martin to appear before a grand jury in Washington on Thursday, CNN adds.
Federal officials have been investigating Mr Trump’s conduct at the Florida estate since the summer of 2022, when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in August and uncovered numerous documents marked classified, following a lengthy back-and-forth in which the former president allegedly failed to comply with federal archivists.
More details in our full story.
Lindsey Graham: Trump would have believed aliens stole his votes
Donald Trump was so desperate to defend election fraud claims that he would have believed aliens stole ballots, his close ally and senator Lindsey Graham reportedly told a jury.
In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, five of the 23 members of the Fulton County grand jury provided details of eight months of testimony into the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
Lindsay Graham told court Trump would have believed aliens stole his votes
Graham was among other top Trump allies who testified before the grand jury
Georgia grand jury heard third Trump 2020 election call
A special grand jury in Georgia reportedly heard a recording of Donald Trump attempting to get then-state House Speaker David Ralston to convene a special session of the legislature to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 election win in the state.
Ralston, who has since passed away, reportedly deflected the outgoing president’s request, allegedly telling Mr Trump, “I will do everything in my power that I think is appropriate,” according to jurors who spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which first reported the news of the call.
A special session was never called, though Republicans in the state did organise a plan to serve as unauthorised fake electors and cast their votes in the Electoral College for Donald Trump, even though Mr Biden won the state’s vote.
Josh Marcus has the story.
Georgia grand jury heard third Trump call attempting to influence election results
Ex-president’s calls to state officials could lead to unprecedented criminal charges
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies