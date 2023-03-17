✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump may be indicted as early as next week in relation to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, according to a report by NBC News.

New York prosecutors are expected to reach a decision soon as to whether Mr Trump should face criminal charges about the payment. In a sign that his camp is worried an indictment could be looming, his campaign released a statement attacking the Manhattan DA’s office.

YouTube is ending its ban on Donald Trump from the platform. The video-sharing site originally de-platformed the former president for inciting violence in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

A spokesperson told Axios it has been determined that the threat of violence has passed and voters should hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to the 2024 election.