Trump news – live: Security review ahead of possible indictments next week, as Trump’s YouTube ban rescinded
Follow all the latest news from Trumpworld
Law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump may be indicted as early as next week in relation to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, according to a report by NBC News.
New York prosecutors are expected to reach a decision soon as to whether Mr Trump should face criminal charges about the payment. In a sign that his camp is worried an indictment could be looming, his campaign released a statement attacking the Manhattan DA’s office.
YouTube is ending its ban on Donald Trump from the platform. The video-sharing site originally de-platformed the former president for inciting violence in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
A spokesperson told Axios it has been determined that the threat of violence has passed and voters should hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to the 2024 election.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s main rival in the 2024 presidential race is in trouble after a Guantanamo prisoner claimed Ron DeSantis watched him being tortured. A former detainee told The Independent in an exclusive interview that he was brutally force-fed in front of Mr DeSantis.
Trump revels in his achievements for farmers and makes it awkward
Donald Trump posted another video (the seventh today) reveling in his achievements for farmers in battling China and doing away with death taxes on farms.
It wouldn’t be a Trump video without some level of awkward phrasing or bizarre overemphasis — watch below as he makes a point of telling farmers wondering about estate planning: “If you don’t love your children so much — and there are some people who don’t and maybe deservedly so — it won’t matter, because frankly, you don’t have to leave them anything.”
Trump’s fate could be decided by Brett Kavanaugh’s former roommate
The new chief judge at the District Court in Washington, DC who will oversee the special counsel investigations into former President Donald Trump by the Department of Justice was once a roommate of Trump Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh while they were at law school.
Judge James Boasberg, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, has been lauded by both Republican and Democratic presidents in the past and he has also overseen some legal proceedings in connection to the insurrection on January 6, 2021, as he placed one defendant under home confinement, according to Newsweek.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Judge who could decide Trump’s fate once lived with Brett Kavanaugh
James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, is taking over as DC chief judge and will oversee DOJ’s special counsel investigations
The case of the missing golf clubs [and life-size portrait]
The Washington Post reports that federal officials are searching for two gifts received from foreign nations by Donald Trump and his family during his presidency — a life-size painting of Mr Trump from the president of El Salvador and a set of golf clubs from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
According to a new report from House Democrats, they are among more than 100 foreign gifts — with a total value of nearly $300,000 — that Mr Trump failed to report to the State Department in violation of federal law.
During his final year in office, Mr Trump reported no gifts and only reported some of those received in previous years. The former president repeatedly told advisers that gifts given to him were his and were not the property of the federal government.
Law enforcement agencies planning security for possible Trump indictment
Law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump may be indicted as early as next week in relation to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, NBC News reports.
The network cites five senior officials familiar with the preparations.
Preliminary security assessments are being conducted, officials said, as well as discussions about potential security plans in the vicinity of the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street in case Mr Trump appears in person to face charges.
NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the US Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are all involved.
The officials stress that any planning is precautionary in nature as no charges have been filed.
Pence says Pete Buttigieg ‘can’t take a joke’ as he doubles down on homophobic comment
Former Vice President Mike Pence has doubled down on the homophobic comments he made about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his speech at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, DC.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Pence says Buttigieg ‘can’t take a joke’ as he doubles down on homophobic comment
Ex-VP says ‘the Gridiron Dinner is a roast. I had a lot of jokes directed to me, and I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats’
Trump campaign report refutes former president’s claims about dead voters
Department of Justice investigators have obtained a copy of a Trump campaign-commissioned report that debunked specific voter fraud claims days before then-President Donald Trump used them to pressure officials to help him overturn the result of the 2020 election.
In a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Mr Trump claimed that close to 5,000 dead people voted in the state.
However, The Washington Post reports:
But a report commissioned by his own campaign dated one day prior told a different story: Researchers paid by Trump’s team had “high confidence” of only nine dead voters in Fulton County, defined as ballots that may have been cast by someone else in the name of a deceased person. They believed there was a “potential statewide exposure” of 23 such votes across the Peach State — or 4,977 fewer than the “minimum” Trump claimed.
Further:
The “Project 2020” report conducted by the Berkeley Research Group has now been obtained by prosecutors investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A copy was reviewed by The Washington Post, and it shows that Trump’s own campaign paid more than $600,000 for research that undercut many of his most explosive claims. The research was never made public.
Full story: YouTube lifts Donald Trump ban
YouTube has reversed its ban on Donald Trump, and he will be allowed to post videos once again.
Mr Trump was banned from posting on YouTube in the wake of 6 January, when it joined other platforms such as Twitter and Facebook amid fears his account could be used to promote violence.
Many of those platforms have already reversed their bans. He has been allowed back on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Andrew Griffin has the story.
YouTube to lift ban on Donald Trump
Move follows similar lifting of restrictions at Twitter and Facebook
Pence heads to Iowa
Mike Pence will be in Iowa tomorrow as part of a perceived preamble to a 2024 presidential campaign.
He will be joined by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and former Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan who supported the impeachment of Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection over the January 6 Capitol riot.
Mr Hogan was tipped as a potential candidate for president in 2024 but said he would not seek the Republican nomination.
He did not rule out running as a third party candidate if the 2024 election became a Trump-Biden rematch.
Pence: ‘Many causes’ to Jan 6 violence, but Trump’s ‘reckless words ... endangered us all'
During an interview on Thursday, Larry Kudlow, Fox Business host and former Trump administration adviser, pressed former Vice President Mike Pence about recent comments he made pointing the finger of blame for the January 6 Capitol riot at Donald Trump.
After asking Mr Pence why he made the remarks when he did, Kudlow asked specifically if he believed Mr Trump incited violence or insurrection.
The former vice president answered:
Well, look there was a riot at the Capitol that day and there were many causes. I do think that the president’s reckless words that day endangered all of us that were at the Capitol. When I say my family, you know, my wife and my daughter were with me all the way until four in the morning the following day.
But thanks to law enforcement, we quelled the riot. We were able to reconvene the Congress very same day and complete our work under the Constitution of the United States. But I’ll let history be the judge of those matters and the American people can each have their own opinions.
While Mr Pence refused to say that Mr Trump directly incited the riot, the former president is less courteous and apparently has no qualms in blaming his one-time second in command.
Trump v DeSantis: Rivals’ very different styles on display
While DeSantis has taken a cloistered approach, Trump has been maximizing his interactions with voters and the press as he begins to visit early voting states — an effort that aides say is part of a larger push to contrast Trump's strengths with DeSantis' perceived weaknesses.
Read on:
Trump vs. DeSantis: Rivals' very different styles on display
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a leading Republican presidential prospect who has emerged as a potent force in national politics while avoiding the personal connections, intimate moments and unscripted questions that have long fueled successful White House bids
