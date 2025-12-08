Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s newsmaking interview on 60 Minutes prompted the leader of the free world to melt down on his personal social media platform Monday morning, demanding an apology from CBS while fuming that the network’s new owner – whom he’s called a “great person” and repeatedly praised – is “NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP.”

Donald Trump’s angry outburst at Paramount and the company’s chairman David Ellison also comes as Ellison is desperately launching a hostile takeover attempt of Warner Bros. Discovery after Netflix beat Paramount for the studio giant. Throughout the bidding process, Ellison felt he had a “Trump card” in his back pocket due to his and his father’s close ties to the president.

Making Trump’s broadside against CBS News’ parent company even more remarkable is that it came at the same time it was revealed that the president’s son-in-law is one of the investors in Ellison’s hostile bid for Warner.

In her first major interview since announcing that she was resigning from Congress amid her public fallout with Trump, Greene – a longtime MAGA loyalist – told 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl that the president was “directly fueling” death threats against her and her family.

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son,” Greene said on Sunday’s broadcast, noting that some of the threats included Trump’s new insulting nickname for her.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fiery appearance on ‘60 Minutes’ caused the president to melt down on Monday and rage against Paramount’s ownership. ( Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images )

“The subject line for the direct death threats against my son was his words – Marjorie Traitor Greene,” the former MAGA cheerleader answered. “Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Greene – who has split with the GOP on a number of issues this past year, including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files – said that Trump said something that “wasn’t very nice” and “extremely unkind” when she personally brought up the threats to him.

Reacting to Greene’s sitdown with the preeminent newsmagazine, the president unleashed a multi-pronged tirade on Truth Social that featured him raging about CBS News’ past coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop while fuming about Greene, whom he now deems a “very dumb person” who does not represent his political movement.

At the same time, Trump also referenced the $16 million that Paramount’s previous leadership paid him to settle a “meritless” lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris while raging about the new owners. In the president’s view, Ellison and CBS News management should have never allowed Greene’s interview to air, adding that the Sunday night news show has “gotten worse” since the Paramount-Skydance merger that Trump has incessantly celebrated.

“The only reason Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!),” Trump griped online. “Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person.”

In response to Trump’s attack on Monday, Greene took to X and wrote, “I AM AMERICA FIRST.” She also included two side-by-side images that show she has not received any donations from the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC and “condemns Israel for committing genocide” in Gaza, all while the president has taken over $200 million from “pro-Israel interest groups.”

Calling Stahl a “washed up, Trump hating” reporter, the president said she still owes him an apology over how she covered the Hunter Biden ‘LAPTOP FROM HELL” before complaining that she interviewed “a very poorly prepared Traitor.” At the same time, he went off on the direction of 60 Minutes, which recently conducted a lengthy interview with him following the merger and settlement, and blasted the new Ellison-led leadership of Paramount.

open image in gallery In a portion of his much-anticipated '60 Minutes' interview that only aired online, Donald Trump heaps praise on new network leaders Bari Weiss and David Ellison while boasting about his settlement. ( YouTube )

“My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!” Trump raged.

“Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE! Oh well, far worse things can happen,” he concluded. “P.S. I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!!”

While the president is now trashing Paramount and claiming that CBS News has gotten worse since Ellison took over the company, it was just last month when he gushed to 60 Minutes – in comments that weren’t aired on the television broadcast – about the chairman and CBS News’ new “anti-woke” editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

“I see good things happening in the news. I really do,” he cheerfully declared during that interview. “And I think one of the best things to happen is this show and new ownership, CBS and new ownership. I think it's the greatest thing that's happened in a long time to a free and open and good press.”