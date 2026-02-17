Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has taken another swipe at Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he’s called a “traitor,” as the former congresswoman says she’s faced hundreds of death threats.

Greene used to be one of Trump’s strongest supporters before a public falling out over issues, including the release of the so-called Epstein files, which culminated in the Georgia Republican’s resignation from Congress.

“We have a lot of people who want to take Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene’s place,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Monday. “Many, many candidates and I have to choose one and they say whoever I endorse is going to win.”

Trump’s comments came a day after Greene spoke about the more than 700 death threats she has received after going against the president in the fight to release government documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I started getting serious death threats—serious death threats. A pipe bomb death threat on my home, a pipe bomb death threat on my family construction business, and then direct death threats on my youngest child, my son,” Greene said in an interview with podcaster Jillian Michaels.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has taken another swipe at Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he’s called a 'traitor,' as the former congresswoman says she’s faced hundreds of death threats ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We reported, I think, 773 official death threats, and they have to reach a certain criteria before we can report them to Capitol Police. And I dealt with that. But when they came in on my child, on my own child, based on the president’s language — and that’s what the death threats were, it was because he called me a traitor — my son is going to be threatened to be killed,” the former congresswoman continued.

Greene said that she sent the death threat about her son to top members of the Trump administration, including the president himself.

“The president himself texts me back and is very nasty and tells me that it’s my fault,” Greene said. “He blames me for the death threats coming in on my own son, has no compassion.”

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Amid their feud, Trump wrote on Truth Social last November that he was withdrawing his support for Greene, writing, “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

open image in gallery Trump and Greene had a public falling out late last year over her support for releasing the Epstein files ( Getty Images )

“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,” Trump wrote.

Greene stood with only a few House Republicans who initially pushed for a bill to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. Trump later signed the bill into law, despite being initially opposed to it, after mounting pressure from Congress. The Justice Department has since released millions of documents in connection with the disgraced financier.

During a CNN interview in November 2025, Greene said, “Everyone across the board agrees – release the Epstein files. So this is something that I get calls into my office almost every day about.”

open image in gallery Greene used to be one of Trump’s strongest supporters before their falling out, which culminated in the Georgia Republican’s resignation from Congress ( Getty Images )

Greene resigned from Congress in January. When announcing her decision in November, Greene said, “I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

In reaction to her announcement, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.’”

Greene defended her patriotism during her interview with Michaels, saying, “What he meant is I was a traitor to him, not to the country and not to the American people.”

The special election to fill Greene’s seat will take place on March 10.