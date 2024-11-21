Trump cabinet latest updates: Matt Gaetz withdraws from attorney general nomination
Former Florida congressman withdrew from consideration as more details of ethics investigation leaked
Matt Gaetz, the controversial Trump pick for attorney general has withdrawn his name from consideration for the role. In a statement on X, he said: “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”
The former Florida congressman was the subject of investigations into drug use and sex with a minor, allegations which he has always denied.
Meanwhile, police have released a detailed investigative report into Pete Hegseth, the Fox News personality and military veteran Donald Trump has nominated to be America’s next defense secretary, after he was accused of sexual assault by a woman he met at a conservative conference in Monterey, California, in 2017, the latest resurfaced scandal to dog the incoming administration.
Hegseth told officers at the time that the encounter in question had been consensual and denied any wrongdoing. On Thursday, he told reporters on Capitol Hill “the matter was fully investigated, and I was completely cleared.”
The president-elect has meanwhile unveiled a new range of branded guitars and made further additions to his proposed cabinet, naming Matthew Whitaker and Peter Hoekstra his ambassadors to NATO and Canada, following the nominations of Linda McMahon, Dr Mehmet Oz and Howard Lutnick earlier this week.
Trump responds to Gaetz withdrawal from AG nomination
Donald Trump has responded to Matt Gaetz’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration to be attorney general in the second Trump administration.
The president-elect wrote on Truth Social:
I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!
Matt Gaetz: Ethic committee informed of second sexual encounter with 17-year-old, report says
Per CNN‘s exclusive report:
The woman who says she had sex when she was a minor with then-Rep. Matt Gaetz told the House Ethics Committee she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017, sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that the second sexual encounter, which has not previously been reported, included another adult woman. She also testified to both sexual encounters in a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit, sources said.
After being asked for comment for this story, Gaetz announced he was backing out as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee.
BREAKING: Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration for attorney general
Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration for Donald Trump’s attorney general in his second administration.
In a statement on X, he said:
I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.
I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America.
Watch this space for who gets the nod from the president-elect next...
Former GOP lawmaker slam RFK Jr over ‘diversity of thought’ and ‘insanity'
Donald Trump frequently mentioned fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter while on the campaign trail, and now real-life monster Jeffrey Dahmer gets a shout-out.
James Liddell has the story.
Ex-lawmaker makes bizarre comparison between RFK Jr and Jeffrey Dahmer
Denver Riggleman joined the mounting criticism of some of the president-elect’s cabinet picks
Watch: Hegseth responds to sexual assault allegations during Capitol visit
Profile: Ginger Gaetz, standing by her husband amid serious sexual allegations
Ginger Gaetz beams as she stands beside her husband in loved-up photos curated on her Instagram page.
The 30-year-old wife of the former Florida congressman and Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, proudly describes herself as his “wifey” in her profile bio.
Her supportive posts about Gaetz, 42, signal an intent to stand by him as he battles resurfaced sexual allegations from his past.
“Attorney General will look great on you my love,” Ginger wrote a week ago when he was tapped by Trump to join his cabinet, and the backlash began to mount.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Who is Matt Gaetz’s ‘wifey’ Ginger, standing by her husband amid sexual allegations?
Gaetz’s 30-year-old wife Ginger describes herself as his ‘wifey’ in her Instagram profile bio. Rhian Lubin reports
How did Trump really feel about the whole Kristy Noem dog killer story?
An NBC News report on the Trump team’s plans for day one of the administration revealed this nugget about Donald Trump’s reaction to the story that South Dakota Governor Kristy Noem had once shot the family dog, Cricket.
Per NBC News:
A key figure in the effort [to secure the border] will be Trump’s choice for homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem. As governor of South Dakota, she hasn’t managed a bureaucracy remotely like the Department of Homeland Security, which employs more than a quarter-million people and whose portfolio also includes cyber threats and terrorism.
Noem campaigned for Trump, though a person close to Trump was surprised he tapped her for the job. Trump hadn’t “talked very favorably about her” after her book came out in the spring revealing she had killed her overly aggressive dog, Cricket, the person said.
Trump was incredulous that she would choose to write about the episode given people’s emotional attachment to their pets, the person added. He was surprised that she “didn’t understand what the reaction would be,” the person said. Trump is “no dog guy, but he’s like, ‘Good Lord!’”
‘Like nothing in history’: Trump set to roll out wave of controversial executive actions on day one in office
Donald Trump’s allies have promised a “shock and awe” plan for mass deportations within his first days back in the White House.
Now, Trump’s transition team is outlining a series of executive actions on immigration within hours of his return, what one campaign official told NBC News will be “like nothing you’ve seen in history.”
Trump is expected to sign up to five executive actions targeting immigration shortly after he is sworn into office on January 20, according to NBC News.
Alex Woodward breaks down what to expect.
Trump to sign executive actions on immigration on day one: ‘Like nothing in history’
The incoming administration is planning several immediate orders to kick off his anti-immigration agenda
Harris still a favorite to run in 2028 primaries, poll says
A survey conducted shortly after the 2024 presidential election indicates most Democratic voters would support Vice President Kamala Harris in 2028 as the party’s nominee if she were to run for president again.
It’s only been two weeks since Democrats lost the presidency to Republicans but some are looking to the future, hopeful that a potential new, or familiar, pool of candidates will reinvigorate voters.
Though names like California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have emerged, Harris’s campaign seems to have made a lasting impact.
Ariana Baio looks at the numbers.
Poll show Harris is still a favorite to run in 2028 primaries
Other Democrats like Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer have been named as potential candidates
